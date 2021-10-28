I know it's pretty common for people to have a random cache of coins in their car, and I am definitely among the majority there. I cannot tell you how many times a week I am caught shuffling through my cup holders to scrounge-up just the right amount of coins to purchase a Diet Coke from the work vending machine.
There is one quarter, however, that is off limits during my scavenging: my shopping cart quarter.
The grocery store of choice for my household is Aldi, and anyone who shops there knows two things — you bring your own bags and if you want a shopping cart, you better have a quarter at hand.
The first time I encountered an Aldi, I was a bit perplexed by the demand of loose change for a simple shopper's trolley. My first instinct was the store wanted to ensure they didn't need a surplus of shopping carts on hand, as I saw plenty of people forgo the carts completely and fill one of their reusable totes with their choice produce and cold cuts.
Then a different thought entered my mind … a flashback to the iconic right-of-passage in my small hometown where teenagers would dare one another to steal a cart from the only local grocery store. Packed into pickup trucks, the teens would rip into the parking lot late at night and target the lone, abandoned shopping cart somewhere in the boondocks of the lot. In a sudden burst of chaos and adrenaline, someone would jump out and drag the unsuspecting cart into the vehicle, tearing out of the parking lot even quicker than when they arrived. So, maybe the German-based franchise is just trying to prevent carts from going missing?
But then it became obvious to me. In order to retrieve your quarter again, you must return the cart all the way to the entrance of the store and link it to the others. Then, and only then, does your quarter return to you.
Earlier this year, an interesting theory began floating around the internet cleverly called the "shopping cart theory." The theory states that shopping carts, and specifically what one does with them when they have finished their shopping, is the ultimate test for whether an individual is capable of self governance.
Returning a shopping cart is a simple task that takes a matter of seconds. Furthermore, everyone recognizes that it is the correct thing to do. It is appropriate, it is objectively right. There is also no good reason — with the exception of a inauspicious emergency — that someone who uses a shopping cart cannot return it to its rightful place.
On the other hand, there is nothing that legally binds us to return the carts. Nothing will happen if we don't return them. There are no consequences.
You also get zero reward for the cart's safe return.
The shopping cart is our apex example on whether a person will choose to do what is right, simply and only because it is the right thing to do.
Some would argue that those who do not return a shopping cart are unproductive members of society, even animals. The shopping cart theory states this proves there are certain people out amongst us who only do the right thing when they are governed to do so, when there is a threat of being penalized if they do not.
I personally find that to be a little extreme. At worst, when we don't return a cart we're being selfish. At best, we're lazy. But I do agree the theory holds some truth on how strong of a moral compass each individual truly as, even if it comes down to something as simple as how well you mind your manners in public.
Do you accept the duty to return the cart, even though you will gain nothing? Or do you let the cart be someone else's problem, likely the individual responsible for putting the store in order before locking up for the night?
Or you can choose to be like me, and shop at Aldi. That way you don't have to make the choice on whether or not you'll be returning your cart. The quarter decides for you.