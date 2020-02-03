“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”
— Ecclesiastics 3:1
It is a well-known scripture verse that deals with the balanced cyclical nature of life. It’s a way of sorting through the mire of life’s activities. I think it is about God’s timing. It’s strange how the whole thing works and I am still trying to figure it out.
Very recently this scripture verse came back to haunt me when I finally made a major decision that has been spinning around in my mind for several years.
This fall, after much thought and contemplation, I made the decision to quit deer hunting. I was shocked at how easily I came to the decision after hunting big game for about 56 years.
One late afternoon this last December, a friend called me and asked if I wanted a deer. He was hunting with a black powder firearm and bagged a 2-year-old doe. I told him I would take it and an hour later, he backed his truck up to my garage. We both off-loaded it into my garage and placed it on my deer hanger. It was a prime doe and would provide us with a nice variety of venison meals.
I skinned it out and allowed it to age over the next couple of days and I spent one very long evening trimming, butchering and wrapping and marking the packages. Following this time-consuming, exhaustive process, I was faced with the task of cleaning up the mess…the part I always detested which included washing and scrubbing part of the garage floor, sweeping up hair and other items from the process, bagging the hide, and cleaning my workbench and cutting boards.
Additionally it included the cleaning of knives, scissors, sharpening steels and meat saw, also storing the wrapping paper, tape and a myriad of books, magazines and charts on butchering that I had accumulated over the years.
When I was finished, I was tired and exhausted and I said to mysef, “I don’t like butchering deer anymore like I did when I was younger, and I am not going to pay $80 or $90 to have a deer processed. So I am not going to shoot another deer.” It was an easy process that enabled me to make the decision that I am going to quit hunting. I’m done.
Upon sharing my big decision with my wife, she couldn’t have been happier as she felt like a widow every fall, especially when I would hunt out of state every year and many times twice a year plus hunting in Minnesota. And she was very concerned about my age and some physical limitations that I have.
I came to the conclusion that I just don’t enjoy hunting like I did when I was younger, trim, svelte and as agile as a cat, as I’ve been deer hunting for about 56 years and I have changed.
I no longer enjoyed sitting in the bone-chilling cold all day long and at times from sunup to sundown or for three or four hours just waiting for the stealthy four-legged creature to appear.
It was cumbersome and awkward and sometimes painful to be or squatting down to dress out my kill. I have two knee replacements that still bother me, a hip replacement and an aching back from injuries sustained from an auto accident scores of years ago.
No longer had I enjoyed making the entire inventory of clothes and equipment I need each year only to discover that I forgot something and need to replace it.
I no longer enjoy the massive flow of bumper-to-bumper traffic and a 200-mile-plus drive to our sacred hunting grounds.
And the list grows long.
It was a simple and easy decision to make considering all of the options I had.
I gathered my hunting gloves, scarf’s, longies, socks, range finder, knives, lights, hand warmers, ropes, jacket, vests, backpacks, duffle bags, compasses, deer calls, binoculars, whet stones, sharpeners and light sticks (2 large bins full of stuff) Also camo flip open camp chairs and stools, Coleman cooler, cutting boards, meat saw, deer hoist and hanger. I called my son-in-law and gave him all my paraphernalia for my two grandsons and him. They were as excited as a cat in a sandbox as they were going to receive Grandpa’s stuff.
Deer hunting was an important part of my life and now, the sun had set on it. It’s over.
At one time it was a beautiful part of God’s plan for my life. And like anything else in life, it changes like the Minnesota weather. What’s left from my days of hunting are the photos, memories and the experience.
I have had the opportunity and privilege of hunting in Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and Canada times too numerous to mention. I’ve shot elk, mule deer, white tail deer, antelope and moose in some of the most majestic and beautiful land in the country and made many friends along the way.
I’m grateful for the experiences and I definitely believe there is a season for all activities under heavens. It is all in God’s great timing and goodness and Ecclesiastics tells me so.