Last week’s reprieve from the ice and cold had several of our Main Street businesses working on their buildings. On the north end moving south – Jeff Karow has painted and almost finished with the new siding on his building that is home to the Medford Post Office and A P Insurance. The old lodge building has a new roof and the exterior is to be refreshed as the owner, Jose Herrara has plans there too. Lisa Full at Full Service Station (now, includes a barber weekly) is celebrating her 20th year of operation with a new roof and facelift to the exterior.
We welcome Medford’s newest operation Minnesota Autism Center who has leased space from Dan and Mona Kaiser. The Center officially opens a little later this month. They have a gifted staff who are meeting a critical need in our area in working with this special clientele.
Now, with all the input from so many people in Medford, we can make a move to a reclamation project of the street and replacing the water main – size to be determined with the engineering analysis as we move into the next steps of this necessary project in collaboration with Steele County.
Our EDA and the city council supported distributing CARES monies to these businesses the end of October — both in recognition of their efforts in working though the COVID regulations and that they are in our community. Grants were given to: Vicky Deering and Barry Benjamin, Happy Tails Pet store; Jerrie Wencl and Tammy Pumper, Magic Shears Salon; Steve Rieser, Complete Fire Sprinkler Services; John Anhorn, Anhorn’s Gas & Tire; Lisa Full, Full Service Station; and Darla and Heather Terpstra, Bella Vista Salon.
All the holiday hype has begun and we certainly invite you to come and visit the UltraOutlets and their stores—something for all ages – infants to adult men and women. Please check out their website: ultraoutlets.com and add your name to their email list so you receive up-to-date promotions and specials. If you have not visited in a while, here is a reminder of the stores and staff that are ready to be of service: Bath & Body Works, Bella Vita Salon, Carters/Oshkosh. Cristopher Banks, Eddie Bauer, Famous Footwear, Happy Tails, jjules, Hanesbrands, Maurices, Old Navy, Pendleton, Planet X, VanHeusen/IZOD. Each store has their own entrance. If they are limiting the number of customers at any one time, signs are posted or staff greets you outside. All ask that you wear masks. All have wonderful staff to assist you with your shopping.
Then visit the RADZoo as they have a number of new creatures to delight and entertain children and grandchildren! Jamie and Melissa invite you to their website: https://www.theradzoo.com/ or check them out on face book. Birthday parties can still be scheduled following all current guidelines.
Right now, the UltraOutlets special Santa will be able to visit on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. He is certainly the best, jolly elf so keep checking the website for details.
These recent weather days have had our residents not only cleaning up their yards but also putting holiday decorations in place. In a few weeks, it will certainly be worth your time to take a drive through Medford. Chuck and Jerrie Wencl will certainly have holiday music at their Glitzy Fashions downtown where dressing up the entire family even for a stay at home celebration should be a part of your plans
From all of us in Medford, have a safe and wonderful holiday season as we wind up a memorable 2020!