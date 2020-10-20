Back in a small North Dakota town years ago, three cars of teenage boys and a few girls were roaming around one school night, looking for a Halloween prank that wasn’t the usual outhouse flipping. After first meeting together, the three cars and 15 occupants headed off in different directions.
The first car, full of talking and laughing, raced down the usual backroads until the teens spotted a huge stack of hay bails, a pyramid of bails actually. Without even a discussion, the five occupants leapt from the car and climbed the pyramid. In short order they tossed the entire top layer to the ground.
When the second car traveled the same road and recognized what had happened, they piled out, climbed to the new top of the pyramid and tossed each bail to the ground.
Then the third carload discovered what was happening and refused to be outdone. Now in the dark, the teens in car three scrambled out and leveled the rest of the pyramid. Unfortunately for them, the farmer had discovered and reported the destructive mischief and a sheriff’s car, lights flashing in the distance, was headed their way.
Some kids ran, a couple took off in the car. All managed to escape except Don. Polio as a child had left Don with one leg withered below the knee and shorter than the other; he didn’t run well. When caught, despite strong words from the sheriff and farmer, Don would not name his partners in crime.
Don’s great smile, can-do attitude, and fine-tuned humor were well loved at school. Despite his withered leg he went out for everything except football. He was the chief morale booster on each of the teams. He wasn’t used to getting into trouble, but he was clearly in trouble that Halloween night.
Early the next morning at school, the principal made an announcement. “Don has admitted to being one of several who leveled stacked hay bails last night. The sheriff knows others of you were involved. All those who took part in this unfortunate and costly prank are to report to the sheriff’s office today at 4.”
Don looked stricken but still said nothing, and at 4 that afternoon 40 teens turned themselves in to the sheriff claiming responsibility. Fifteen kids had been involved, 40 turned themselves in.
Don’t you wish you could talk to those 40 today who turned themselves in years ago? Do they still remember the day they chose to stand in unity with Don, to protect him from having to take the brunt of the punishment, to be the face of loyalty in case the ones who did the vandalism didn’t come forward?
That afternoon, after serious words from the sheriff and farmer, the punishment was quickly handed out: share the cost of re-stacking the bales or do the work themselves. Less than 15 minutes later, 40 teens, Don included, began to build a new hay bale pyramid for the farmer and deepen their ties with one another.