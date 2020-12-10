To the editor:
Spinoza observed that nature abhors a vacuum. This becomes problematic when the space is between your ears! We need to fill our mind with the things we love and structure our lives to the enjoyment thereof. Failure to do so will leave our minds open to conspiracy theories and propaganda encouraging us to adopt the ideology of the powerful: greed is good.
The result is that "most men in a barren prison live with their eyes bent over their toil while fresh products of their barren labor fall from their tired hands and rest never comes more near."
Of course the powerful detest democracy. Under democracy, the inmates would run the prison!
John Gibson
Owatonna