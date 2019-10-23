To the editor:
On Nov. 5, we will be going to the polls again to vote on a new high school. This vote will be a defining moment in our community. A “yes” vote will demonstrate the commitment the community has to its future.
“Why is this important?” you ask.
The reason is that Owatonna is in a competition for talent with communities across the country. In the last three to five years, we have experienced an increasingly difficult time in recruiting new employees.
The business I lead is important to all of us at some point in our lives. That business is your health care. I worry where will the new doctors, nurses, technologists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants come from? Will we be able to meet the future health care needs of our community?
As our recruits evaluate our job opportunities, they are looking closely at the communities that they will live in and raise their families in. I don’t want to imply that a new high school will solve all of the recruiting issues that our local businesses have. What I can say is that the absence of a 21st century high school and learning environment makes that recruiting task significantly more difficult.
I commend our school district administrative team. They took the feedback from the failed vote last May and really listened to the feedback. They have addressed nearly every concern without compromising the integrity of the project.
The time is now to replace the old high school. The stakes are high for our community. Join me in voting YES on Nov. 5. I am Owatonna Proud.
Brian Bunkers M.D.
Owatonna