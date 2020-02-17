To the editor:
I couldn't disagree more with Brad Trom's diatribe against President Trump. The Left has been waging a culture war since the '60s and has been winning. They based it on a book, "School for Radicals" by Saul Alinsky. Hilary Clinton based her college thesis on it. It was the playbook for the entire Obama Administration. "It is a book of such pure evil that Alinsky dedicated it to Lucifer", so stated Marshall Kamena, Livermore, California, mayor and conservative Democrat.
An excellent documentary on the life of Saul Alinsky entitled "A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" is available through EWTN Publishing.
Trump is the first American president to fight against the culture war. They say he lacks decorum and propriety. We have tried that before with the previous leaders like Bush, McCain and Romney, but they nothing to fight the disastrous policies of the Left.
President Trump says we must honor God, Our Father who created us, just as did the Founders of our country. He believes in religious liberty and conscience rights of our citizens. Teachers and students will soon be able to pray in schools again.
President Trump changed his pro-choice view when a child he knew who had been nearly aborted grew up to be "a magnificent person." Now he believes every human soul is made in the image and likeness of God.
President Trump is doing what he promised to do: cutting taxes, creating jobs, appointing judges who interpret laws according to the Constitution, and fighting to secure America's borders. He fights for what he believes and for America.
Kay Krumholz
Owatonna