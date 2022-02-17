...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Freeborn, Steele, Waseca, Faribault and Martin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Have you ever wondered what our community would look like if everyone just took care of themselves and never thought about how they could make things a little better for their neighbor? I personally would never want to live in a community like that, I mean could you even call that a community at all? Well lucky for us, we live in a community where most people genuinely care about those around them. That my friends is why we have a phenomenal opportunity to grow and extend our caring power in Steele County.
Every day we seek out the obstacles that prevent people from having a good quality of life. We then collaborate with individuals and organizations that are directly impacted, those that have the power to influence change, or those that are willing and able to impact potential solutions. Once a solution is identified, together, we implement a plan with the goal of filling that gap and affecting transformational change in our community. Lots of hands working together to make things just a little better for their neighbor, that is the United Way.
My challenge to each of you. For the next 30 days, take 5 minutes each day and think about how you can make things a little better for someone else, maybe even someone you don’t know and journal not what you did, but how it made you feel and if you know how it made the other person feel. This could be something as simple as taking the time to strike up a conversation with someone in line at the grocery store or asking someone how they are doing today not because we are programmed to do that but because we genuinely care about their answer. We each hold the power to do better, to be better, one day at a time. There are opportunities all around us to fill the gaps and create an environment were all feel welcomed and valued. Will you join me?