I am currently reading a book about a bombing at the Duluth marathon. It’s a crime mystery written by a Minnesota author. In it, feelings of hate, anger and injustice are stirred up on social media platforms and people are killed and wrongly accused. They get the right person in the end, but along the way people’s lives are forever changed or ended due to misinformation or conjecture. It is eerily familiar to current events.
Every day we are bombarded with opinion, one-liners, and evolving facts concerning racism, justice (or injustice), how much our nation is something to be ashamed of, whose lives matter the most, why masks are (or aren’t) necessary, two wrongs don’t make a right, or tripe blathered by politicians eager to ride the next political wave. Every day people are talking at one another instead of actually having a conversation. Every day people are becoming more entrenched in their positions. It does not bode well.
As innocent people die in the book and the protagonist finds himself on the opposite side of another, wanting to cast blame the author notes “He was angry, but he held himself in check, because blind anger was the root of everything that had gone wrong”. Some anger is justified. Blind anger always leads to chaos, as we have and continue to witness in our nation currently.
One problem is that we are an impatient nation, having become used to immediate satisfaction. It annoys people when they must wait in line for more than 5 minutes for their drive-through. The media supplies continuous updates, although not necessarily accurate. But we grab on to these tidbits of immediate information and allow our emotions to go with them, creating an immediate meme or clever hashtag to declare our position, our stand on the issue. If we fail to declare a position, we must not care we are told.
Another problem are the politicians, accusing one or the other of whatever they think will fan the most flames and satisfy the people for the most votes rather than the good of the nation. “This person wants to wait and have a conversation, so he or she must not care because this requires immediate action”, they say. These knee-jerk reactions never really solve anything, simply appease the current mood.
The problems that we face as a nation, however, are not singular, right or wrong issues. They come with a lot of gray. And the gray are feelings and nuances that one liners and quick fixes can never touch or overcome. They require honest conversation, deep thought and processing and time to get it right or we will end right back here again. In the book r overcome. They require honest conversation, deep thought and processing and time to get it right or we will end right back here again. In the book "Neither Wolf Nor Dog" by Kent Nerburn, one point made was the difference between the Native American’s view of the defeat of George Custer as a great victory and our white telling of the story as a defeat. Same historical event. Different viewpoints. History too is gray and requires more than dates, facts and outcomes. It, like the other issues, requires conversation and perspective.
In the marathon bombing story, one person stirs up the blind hatred by a continuous posting of propaganda and pithy hashtag declarations that lead to two innocent deaths. And while everyone knows what this person did was wrong and was the cause, it was not illegal. But what if other people had not reacted with blind anger? What if instead they decided to hold themselves in check?
We today are like the novel about the bombing at the Duluth marathon. Tragedy occurred and continued thus as people took sides, looked for a quick fix and pointed fingers. Justice, goodness, mercy and forgiveness in their truest forms are overlooked in favor of blind anger.