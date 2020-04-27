A friend of mine recently sent out a writing that spoke of the current virus, the potential (impending) economic collapse and from that the rise of tyrants. The article’s focus wasn’t tyranny, and yet that phrase caught deep within me and settled for further consideration.
“Tyrant” is most often defined as “a cruel and oppressive ruler.” However, if we look back to ancient Greece, and then Rome following, we find a deeper explanation of the word’s origin and meaning. We can add to the definition “a ruler who seized power unconstitutionally”. Further, we find that this was done as rulers used opportunities that arose “to seize power in the name of the oppressed”. Many tyrants came to power in the name of economic reform, offering the cancellation of debts and redistribution of wealth (Britannica online and Merriam-Webster were sources used for this information). One of the synonyms for “tyrant” is “fuehrer.” That wasn’t surprising.
A slight glance at how some of the 20th century tyrants came to power, such as Stalin, Hitler, Mao and Castro reveal certain characteristics allowing them to lead. One characteristic was that of biding their time. These men knew what they wanted from the beginning of their careers. They rose to power by putting all the political pieces in place and then, when it was too late, using extreme and vicious violence to remove any potential opposition. Hitler even went so far as to write a book about his plans, outlining his intentions.
Another characteristic was eliminating the opposition. Early on, some of these men did it by discrediting those of differing opinion. As they gained power, they could use “legal” means to do so as laws were passed unquestioned. Eventually, dissenters simply “disappeared” and no one dared question where those souls had gone.
Hitler was a master at taking the economic woes of the time in Germany and exploiting those for his own gain. The people were eager to blame someone for their misfortune and poverty, making it easy for a “tyrant” to seize power by taking it in little bits and with full support of the people. It didn’t bother the populace when unjust laws were passed that targeted certain segments of the population and not all, as long as their economic needs were met.
For China, the enemy were the western imperialists. As long as a tyrant can convince the people that there is an enemy…they’ve already fought over half the battle.
Then, of course, there’s “education.” These men knew that to remain in power, educational reforms had to be put into place that were about indoctrination rather than education. I’m sure that in the guise of education people learned literacy and math in order to serve in the state. But the state had full control over the “educational” content of the time and over who would be educated, thus (ironically) creating classes of people in a communist regime.
Then there are the “petty tyrants.” These people want to be in charge on a smaller scale and, historically speaking, are of little importance in the grand scheme of things. They think they are right, that their views are most important, that to resolve conflict they will use forceful measures and punishment if necessary. We seem to have quite a few of these in our world today. Some accuse this politician or that politician of being a petty tyrant. The irony is that these same people want to tell the rest of us how to live our lives based on their views of reality.
There are sayings about life and history. “Those who disregard history are doomed to repeat it”. “There is nothing new under the sun”. These are two sayings which are unmistakably relevant to our current world and to the near future. I noted in my last article that I am comforted by history. This comfort is derived in the sense that we have seen, historically, the best and worst of humanity. We have seen plagues and diseases. We have seen survivors and heroes and neighbors helping neighbors. We have seen the carpet baggers after the Civil War taking advantage of people. We have seen genocide. But also, Corrie Ten Boom and countless other nameless people who rose up to do right and defy the tyrant.
Another note from my last article had to do with being more concerned about the economic outcome of our decisions with regard to Covid-19 than the virus itself. I am still of the mind that the statistical significance of the virus does not warrant the response that has been and continues to be given. I must agree to disagree with people about that because we probably aren’t changing each other’s minds.
We have already begun to see the perfect atmosphere for tyranny. And we have seen the petty tyrants arise to tell us why we need to follow their, probably unconstitutional, orders. We have seen the creation of the “other” or the “enemy” because we need something to rally around to be against. We have most definitely heard ad nauseum from the experts that if we can just “educate” the people they will see it our way. And, to keep us in line, they keep us comfortable with money that we don’t have and use fear to motivate us to obey. The hoarders who were afraid to be without are not going to desire to sacrifice anything that is uncomfortable to help others, making them easy to sway with the promise of comfort. Meanwhile, there are quite a few people I know who are buying ahead for those they will have to help when the time arises.
The truckers who we depend on to bring us goods are already hauling, in many cases, for less than a dollar a mile. People are dumping milk, burying plants and euthanizing animals while people in the world starve. The cheap gas isn’t any good omen, except apparently to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. The ones who know the right things to say have already positioned themselves. History is a both/and at this point … it’s nice to know what could be next but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to live through.