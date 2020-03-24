To the editor:
Owatonna Public Schools building bond needs to be put on the ballot one more time.
While the bond passed by a narrow margin back in November, it did not pass the first time. Now that the economy has made a turn for the worse, I am thinking of all the families that just lost their jobs and with the economy downturn. I think voters should have one more chance to vote before we put more monetary stress on the Owatonna community.
Those who voted “Yes” back in November will be regretting that decision when the new property tax bill comes out next month.
James Kuster
Owatonna