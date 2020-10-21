To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Dom Korbel for Owatonna School Board.
As a former School Board member, I have an appreciation for the qualities that make an effective board member- and Dom Korbel has those qualities. He is willing to roll up his sleeves, ask questions, listen, and do his homework before making any decisions. Those are the exact qualities we need when making important decisions involving our students, our teachers, and our taxpayers.
Dom Korbel has effectively used these qualities in his service to other organizations in Owatonna, including the United Way, the Steele County Food Shelf and the Let's Smile organization. Dom Korbel cares about our schools and our community, and he is exactly the kind of person we need to serve on the Owatonna School Board. Please join me in voting for Dom Korbel.
Jon Hanson
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement