In one case, another young black man was killed by another police shooting, while in several other cases, young black men have been murdered by other young men who are now in custody or still to be apprehended.
The loudest voices seem to get the most media coverage don’t they?
It doesn’t seem to matter whether what they say is the full story or just the part they want to be heard doesn’t it?
We have people protesting the death of Amir Locke killed almost immediately after a SWAT team entered his apartment with a “no knock warrant." Amir was on a couch with a firearm in his hand and woke when the police entered and apparently the officer that shot him thought the pistol was pointed at him and a threat to his life.
So many unanswered questions on both sides! Did the police over react, could the procedure have been different? Why did Amir feel he needed to sleep with a firearm in his hand?
Turns out his 17 year old cousin shot and killed a 38 year old man in St. Paul because of a marijuana deal gone bad and was the person the police were attempting to apprehend. The cousin had several accomplices with him at the time of the murder and was later arrested in Winona. Who were the accomplices? Amir’s father said he had a carry permit because Amir felt threatened when he was doing deliveries as part of his job.
Signs were printed up by somebody stating, “Frey Lied, Amir Died,” referring to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey who had stated No Knock Warrants were no longer being used during his reelection campaign this past year. Now some people again are stating the Minneapolis Police Dept. should be defunded even after that idea was rejected by Minneapolis voters this past November.
I ask, where is the similar outrage at the other young men killed, Jahmari Rice in Richfield and Deshaun Hill Jr. in North Minneapolis? They were high school students who seemed be making plans for their future. They weren’t carrying a weapon and their murders seem even more senseless to me. Where is the protesting and calls for justice for them?
We have one extreme calling for defunding the police and on the other extreme legislation being introduced to eliminate the carry permit for firearms in Minnesota by some of the same legislators calling for increased law and order in our state. What is the logic to that? Is the thinking that if everybody had a firearm with no permit required and open carry that there would be less violence and killing? Does that make really make any sense to you, readers?
I believe the lack of bipartisan cooperation among our political leaders to actually address issues that need solutions is causing the United States public to lose belief in our country’s Republican form of government and undermining our Democracy, not only at the Federal level, but increasingly at the state level.
I think we need common sense people speaking up, regardless of whether you identify as a conservative or progressive to balance the extreme voices from the left and the right.
What do you think?