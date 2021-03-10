Approximately 900 students receive special education services through Owatonna Public Schools each year. These services vary across 13 disability areas and settings. Our most vulnerable learners are served in our Discovery and Stride programs.
Our Stride program serves children that have developmental cognitive or autism spectrum disabilities which impact how they participate and experience school. While all people have been impacted by the pandemic, I wanted to share the views of a few teachers who serve in our Stride program as a bright reminder of how grit, optimism, and kindness brings us all forward.
We are very fortunate to have Christine Gefre, Darlene Runner and Rhynda Dulas serving students in our Stride programs.
When asked why they have chosen to serve this particular student population, Runner stated, “I surprised myself and completely fell in love with students with the most severe physical and mental disabilities. I can't help myself now, I want to continuously engage, learn, and thrive together with these amazing students.”
Gefre echoed Runner’s enthusiasm sharing, “I have been teaching in early childhood special education for over twenty years. I love to have the connection with the parents as they start their journey with their child. I choose to work with this population because I love to see these children learn, grow and explore.”
Our Stride teachers have been impressed with their students’ ability to move through the impacts of the pandemic.
“My students are an inspiration to me. They have moved through the impacts of the pandemic with their positive attitude regardless of their educational setting. They have not once complained about the challenges caused by the pandemic and continue to work hard," said Dulas.
“Stride students show amazing grit and adaptive skills using technology. These students shine in virtual meetings and maintain a sense of community. The excitement that is heard, and big smiles that are seen, is infectious.” added Runner.
The pandemic has taught our teachers new things about the kids they serve as we are all asked to stretch our creativity and learn in new ways. “I learn from my students every day! Being able to be flexible is so important in this classroom as changes occur daily and we need to adjust to meet the needs of the students. I am so proud of them everyday!” said Gefre.
Dulas added, “My students have taught me that they are more technologically savvy than I am. For example, I was having trouble presenting sound during a virtual lesson and my students walked me through the process.”
Runner stressed the joy she experiences through serving her students adding, “Stride students are leaders. Like all students, Stride students want to, and are able to be active participants in their classrooms and school community!”
These amazing teachers want the Owatonna community to understand their student population like they do.
“I would like the community to understand that our students are children first, regardless of their disability or their needs," said Gefre. "We have a great opportunity to teach about inclusion, respect, and kindness every day.”
Dulas added, “It is my goal to help our community understand that my special needs students are capable of achievements very comparable to those the rest of us take for granted.”
Runner summarized it well, stating, “We may each have specific and multiple challenges we face daily: physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally, but we are daily making big STRIDES in learning tools and becoming successful learners.”
The pandemic, as with any challenge, has given us reason to celebrate what we have learned about ourselves and those we serve. Our staff and students model the resilience and optimism that will see us through whatever challenges we face.