The city of Medford and our Economic Development Authority have taken action in recent weeks as it relates to establishing both an emergency loan and a grant program for our small businesses and their viability in this COVID world.
A number of our local businesses closed for several months following the state and federal mandates. Now, reopened, they are following the safety guidelines of operations often after investing in redesign of their facilities respecting social distancing requirements; adding protective shields for employee and customer safety; changing hours of operation and investing in equipment and sanitizing products to maintain a safe working environment.
The CARES funding-Coronavirus Relief Fund monies have been received and a big ‘thank you’ to the county, too, for designating some of their allocation to us as well for our businesses. Up to a $5,000 grant can be awarded to cover operating expenses, payments to suppliers and expenses related to reopening or operating since March. Full details and the application form are available on the front page of our city website, medfordminnesota.com.
Our Community Economic Development Associate, Donna Mack, donna.mack@cedausa.com has sent an initial email to businesses about this program. City Administrator, Andy Welti, medford@medfordminnesota.com, is also available for assistance with questions on completing the application.
The application must be submitted by Sept. 30. The EDA meets in mid-October to give final review to the applications and make recommendation to the city council for our meeting the end of October. Approved applications will have checks initiated immediately as these CARES funds are to be spent by November 15, following federal guidelines.
We are excited about this program for our businesses and encourage them all to review the guidelines from our city website and visit with Donna or Andy about this program.
One of our local businesses, Medford Senior Care, has been taking good care of their residents in both the assisted living and independent apartments. Following the ever-changing state and federal guidelines from the CDC and Department of Health has had its challenges! Here, too, safety of employees as well as the residents has been their foremost concern.
“Visits” on the porch or patio or residents’ window with distancing and mask wearing are the norm. We all hope for a beautiful, long fall season.
If you are considering downsizing or have a loved one that needs to make a move to a safe environment, the Center does have some rooms and apartments available. Its website: www.medfordseniorcare.com and Facebook page provide photos and information. Recent Facebook postings include their celebrating the Minnesota Twins with refreshments and cracker jacks.
Also, the popular bingo set up in the dining room with everyone wearing masks that still leads to some enthusiastic playing have been posted. Lesly Ramon, Campus Director, is also available for a tour-again, respecting CDC guidelines and can be reached at 507/214-3344. Do consider Medford as your home!
Our Medford Schools open this week. Welcome back faculty, staff and students. You, too, have new guidelines for the fall term. All are excited about seeing friends, teachers and classrooms once again. Please watch for students walking and biking. Also, please continue to follow the CDC guidelines so we all remain safe and healthy.