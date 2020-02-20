Joseph was uneasy. Mary saw him look to the northwest and at the bank of clouds. The breeze was becoming more like a wind. It was becoming difficult to walk.
A storm
“We’re going to need to find shelter,” Joseph shouted to be heard over the wind. “We are near some old ruins. There’s a wall behind which we can shelter. Hopefully, we can make it before the storm appears.”
“Rebecca … Reuben … Shorten the length of the ropes on the mules so that they are closer to you. They’ll feel more secure. You’ll need to hold those ropes more securely!”
It was a massive relief to get to the wall. It protected everyone from the biting sand driven by the wind.
Joseph began erecting the shelter. Rebecca and Mary hurriedly unloaded some provisions. Reuben hobbled the donkeys. Joseph called out, “Reuben, no fire tonight.” The donkeys, as if they had been trained, went to the wall and laid down right next to it. It was with a sigh of relief when all five were finally in the shelter.
After feeding Jesus and after finishing their meal, Mary looked at Rebecca and Reuben and said, “The other night I left you with an incomplete description of what happened after I told Joseph about Gabriel and my pregnancy. I told you that Joseph, after hearing my story, without saying a word walked away from me. Joseph and I need to tell you the whole story.”
“I was dumbfounded. I was shocked,” Joseph said. “I didn’t know what to say. Silently, I walked away. I left Mary. As I walked I heard her sobbing. In anger I wasted the remainder of the day. When nighttime came I tossed and I turned. I didn’t want to cast her aside which was my right. I did not want to disgrace her in the eyes of her parents or among the neighbors …to have her viewed as an unfaithful woman. She didn’t deserve that…but, then neither did I need to have to face rearing a child that wasn’t mine. I made the decision to privately break the engagement.”
An angel in a dream
Joseph paused.
“As I slept I had a dream. An angel of the Lord appeared to me. The angel said, “Joseph, Descendant of David, do not be afraid to take Mary to be your wife. For it is by the Holy Spirit that she has conceived. She will have a son, and you will name him Jesus – because he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:20f).
“I awoke at sunrise. I knew I had to speak to Mary. I hurried to her house knowing that I would probably have to wake the family. I knocked. Mary’s father Joachim opened the door. His wife Anne pushed by him. She pounded on my chest, “Joseph, what have you said to my Mary? What did you do to her? All night long I have heard her sob in her room.”
Not wanting to say that she might be pregnant, I said, “Please, please, Joachim – Anne, let me speak to her. I need to see her alone.”
“I’ll go and see if she’s willing to come to the door,” Anne said as she left. Joachim
stood like a sentry at the door.
“I was so afraid that Mary wouldn’t come.’
That discussion
“She agreed to walk with me. As we walked I told her about the dream and words of the angel. I suggested that we get married as soon as possible.
“Joseph, how will you feel when we get married and you won’t be able to be a full or complete husband? What am I trying to say? We’ve both been told that this child is the Son of God. I don’t think we dare consummate this marriage until after this baby is born.
Can you agree with that…can you accept that…can you live with that?”
Taking his hands Mary said, “The first thing we need to do is to explain to my parents what has happened. I need to tell them about the visit of the angel Gabriel and what he said. You have to tell them about your dream. Only after they know and understand can we plan a small wedding.”
“Mary, even though your parents can’t afford a larger wedding, I can and I will expend the needed funds.”
“Joseph, no! You’ve been married before. I do not want to burden my parents. We will invite family and a few of our closest friends. No one except my parents need to know about Gabriel and his visit. No one needs to know about the angel who came to see you. We can tell them after the child has grown.”
Two miracles
Joachim and Anne were shocked and stunned by what they heard Mary and Joseph describe. Anne, coming from a priestly family, understood their words – words filled with joy and of fear. Mary had described an ancient promise — a miracle. And, Elizabeth was pregnant — another miracle.
After questions were discussed and answered, Anne agreed with Mary that the wedding should be simple and small but having all the Jewish elements. Joachim knew he couldn’t disagree.
When the day of the wedding came, the Ketunbah (marriage contract) was signed by Joachim (Mary’s father) and by James (Joseph’s oldest son). Mary walked around Joseph three times. Joseph gave her a ring. The Rabbi blessed the marriage. Joseph crushed his wine glass with his right foot. They were married.
A few days later, as Mary and Joseph had discussed, Mary began to pack to go to help Elizabeth.
Rebecca and Reuben whispered, “Three angel appearances…who is this baby? What is God doing?”
