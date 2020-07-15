The state of Minnesota has led in the return of the 2020 census forms all year!
As of July 9, Minnesota has a 71.5% rate of return. Interestingly the Midwest is the region with highest return: Wisconsin-68.7%; Michigan-68.0% and with a tie Nebraska and Iowa have 67.9%. Steele County residents – congratulations! – You have a response rate of 75.1% (Anoka County is leading with 80.3%.)
Our four cities: Blooming Prairie 72.9%; Ellendale 62.1%, Medford 81.7% and Owatonna 76.1% have either responded through the internet or used the mailed form. COVI19 has effected the face-to-face visits, but census takers are scheduled to start knocking on doors for those who have not yet submitted their form sometime in August. The goal is to have all forms collected sometime in October so initial tabulating of data can be accomplished in the new year.
You can check out the website 2020census.gov for details; a telephone number is included as the census form is available in 11 languages. People answering the phone are personable and can answer questions.
Why the emphasis? Other events have certainly taken more press these past few months. In Minnesota, the loss of one congressional seat would mean that 100,000 people be picked up by the other seven congressional districts. New geographic boundaries would be drawn. This would make it more difficult for personal contact with our member in Congress. During the past decade, more than $16 million came to Minnesota to help fund over 100 different programs. We have all benefited from these dollars.
We All Count is the theme Minnesota has been using for the past year. Thanks for participating!
It is also time to consider running for city office or your school board. Each city/district has their own challenges in this COVID world and it takes true dedication and interest to serve. The rewards are there as you are a part of a dynamic that effects both the present and certainly the future of the city or school district. Meeting minutes and that of our various boards are posted on the city or district website. This information real learning tool as to history and current topics and makes for late night reading. In Medford, OwatonnaLive also tapes our meetings so you can review the topics, presentations and interactions of current staff, advisors and council.
All our cities and districts have a filing period of July 28-Aug. 11. You must go to your city hall or school district office during regular business hours and fill out the required paperwork with the filing fee. In the city of Medford, this fee is $5. You can visit city hall by appointment or knock on the door. This year, the four-year terms of the mayor (myself) and two council members (Marie Sexton and Matt Dempsey) are open. There are also four school board positions. Time, commitment, understanding Roberts Rules of parliamentary procedure, and current council or board activity are key to ably serving. Do consider serving your community!
Continue to be safe: washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing, and have an enjoyable summer.