To the editor:
As 2019 comes to a close, I’d like to offer some thoughts about the passing of one whom I consider a professional counselor and dear friend and colleague, Wayne Ebert.
Wayne will long be remembered as a great high school and college athlete, coach and physical education teacher.
It’s imperative that we note that Wayne was also a consummate and imaginative mentor, naturally advising, coaching, guiding and supporting students and coworkers throughout his career with wisdom, sensitivity and extraordinary intelligence.
In the late 1980s, even as Wayne neared the end of his career, he tackled and embraced a brand-new challenge, becoming coordinator of Owatonna High School’s new International Baccalaureate Program implemented at that time. Wayne took on scheduling challenges, curriculum and course designs, and staffing needs as well as public promotion of a very new and very challenging syllabus of college preparatory courses for grades 9 - 12.
In so doing, Wayne grappled with the insertion of paths of study embracing the restrictive IB framework into OHS’s equally restrictive educational structure. IB courses encompassed in-depth studies of history and the humanities, mathematics, science, epistemology, political science and economics, aesthetics, English, foreign languages, (German, Spanish and French) as well as individualized study.
Wayne’s cool, professional demeanor, inventiveness and intellect made him the ideal candidate for this new and potentially volatile position, as he literally went about “building the ship as he sailed it.” Under Wayne’s guidance, the Owatonna IB Program eventually became one of the most successful and celebrated programs of its type in Minnesota.
With Wayne’s passing, Owatonna has lost a citizen and exemplary public servant who embodied the kind of dedication, creativity and contribution that should be long commemorated and celebrated in this community.
“Hats off” to Owatonna’s “Mr. I.B.,” Wayne Ebert.
Donald E. Johnson
Owatonna