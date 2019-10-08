To the editor:
On Nov. 5 please note, the referendum vote is once again going to be voted on.
Please answer the two questions with NO, if you are against the new school. They have to both be answered NO.
Remember the date.
D.L Froman
Owatonna
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To the editor:
On Nov. 5 please note, the referendum vote is once again going to be voted on.
Please answer the two questions with NO, if you are against the new school. They have to both be answered NO.
Remember the date.
D.L Froman
Owatonna
Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.