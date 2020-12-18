Can you feel it? The spirit of giving is in the air.
Every day I receive a call or an email asking, “how can I help” or “who needs the most help”. It’s a beautiful feeling to live in a community that embraces the spirit of giving so completely. Whether adopting a family for the holidays or volunteering to deliver a meal to a neighbor, we are embracing that inner desire to give, share, and nurture. So, to you, I say thank you!
In has been nearly six months since I was blessed with the opportunity to serve this community in my role as President of the United Way of Steele County. What an adventure it has been! Working alongside individuals that care as much as I do about the people in this community has been such a gift. The passion of our board of directors, our staff, and our community partners is so inspiring. I couldn’t have asked for a better gift, thank you for this opportunity!
We have been working diligently to assess the needs of our community. Every day, United Way of Steele County is collaborating with businesses, schools, nonprofits, and concerned community members to develop solutions to our communities’ biggest challenges. We bring people together, that is the United Way.
This has been a year like no other, yet despite the obstacles we are presented with, we continue to find solutions, just as we always have. Yes, we now need to do things differently, but isn’t that when we are our most creative? If our foundation, the core of who we are and what we represent wasn’t strong, this pandemic would have broken us, but instead it has inspired us to do better, to be better. Steele County Stronger Together!
As many of you are aware this is the time of year that United Way of Steele County raises money to ensure that every person in Steele County that needs services, receives those services when they need them most, regardless of what natural or unnatural disaster we are experiencing. When people ask me how campaign is going, I can hear them hold their breath unsure of how I will respond. They know how crucial this campaign is and how many people are depending on us…over 15,000 people to be more accurate. I pause for effect, and then proudly exclaim that as of today, we are at 86% of our goal with 4 weeks left. We are Steele County and together there isn’t anything we can’t accomplish!
On behalf of every person that ever needed a hand up, thank you for your support. Thank you to our business community, for answering the call to help despite your own challenges. Thank you to our community partners for coming to the table to help find solutions. Thank you to every person that has given of their time, their talents, and their treasurers. And a huge thank you to our 2020 Corporate Campaign Leader, Wenger Corporation, for your leadership and drive. You inspire us to push harder and never give up. Steele County is Stronger because of each of you!
If you have haven’t had a chance to give, there is still time to help us close out the 2020 campaign, Text UWSC2020 to 91999 or stop by the office, we’d love to chat with you about how your gift will be used to better our community. Thank you!