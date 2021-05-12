We are nearing the end of a school year like no other. To say our teachers, students and families have been through a lot would be an understatement.
I liken the end of a school year to running a race — and in this case, it’s been a marathon. As a former track and field coach, the best advice I could give my athletes was to start every race strong, maintain your pace during the middle and finish strong. And that is exactly what our staff and students are doing.
May is when lots of awards and honors are given. We recognize our scholarship recipients, hard-working teachers, retirees, student artists, student athletes and so much more. This is the time of year when everyone’s hard work gets the recognition it deserves. If you see an Owatonna Public Schools student or staff member on the street, please take a moment to congratulate them on nearing the end of this challenging year. In partnership with our families, we have remained #OwatonnaStrong, and for that we should all be #OwatonnaProud.
Given the challenges the pandemic created for schools, I hear people wonder if students lost learning. I can assure you that our students learned a lot this year—in new ways and about new things. Dealing with adversity can bring out the creativity in people, young and old alike. Our teachers learned how to juggle changing schedules, new uses for technology and engaging with students at a distance. Our students learned how to manage their time, work collaboratively from afar and find new ways to communicate.
Although this school year has not been exactly what we had planned and hoped for, I can tell you that our educators have risen to the occasion and made this the best year it could be. Our passionate and caring teachers are poised to finish this school year strong and do all we can to keep our students engaged in learning while making them hungry for more as we think ahead to next school year.
Learning is a process and not a product. As we move forward and gain more and more in-person time with our students, I am reminded that finding “normal” is not as easy as flipping a switch. We remain attentive to the growing needs of mental health, re-introducing in-person collaborative learning, and navigating what it means to be safely in school with many students.
As educators, we have the privilege and the joy of working with our future leaders when they are still young. We see amazing growth and resilience every day—even under these strange circumstances. Thank you for the honor of being your Owatonna Public Schools superintendent. On even the most difficult of days, I am so proud and humbled to lead this great school district — thanks to this great community, our talented staff, our supportive families and our amazing students!