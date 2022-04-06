During the week leading up to his crucifixion, Jesus’ opponents, the religious experts of his day, intensified their challenge to all things Jesus. They questioned him about legal matters, paying taxes, marriage, life after death, and authority. Their goal was to trip Jesus up so that they could dismiss him as a fraud. When they realized they were not going to be able to fool him, they stopped challenging him and solidified their plans to kill him. Ironically, if they had been able to expose Jesus as a fraud, the experts would have let him live.
Meanwhile, more and more of the common people were embracing Jesus, especially after he raised his friend Lazarus from the dead. (John 11:1-44) The religious experts knew that their plans to kill Jesus had to take into account his popularity among the people: “And he was teaching daily in the temple. The chief priests and the scribes and the principal men of the people were seeking to destroy him, 48 but they did not find anything they could do, for all the people were hanging on his words.” (Luke 19:47-48)
After taking on all the questions of the experts, Jesus asked a “gotcha” question of his own: “Jesus answered them, ‘I also will ask you a question. Now tell me, 4 was the baptism of John from heaven or from man?’ 5 And they discussed it with one another, saying, ‘If we say, “From heaven,” he will say, “Why did you not believe him?” 6 But if we say, “From man,” all the people will stone us to death, for they are convinced that John was a prophet.’ 7 So they answered that they did not know where it came from.” (Luke 20:3-7)
The tension between experts and common people continues today in many areas including politics, the pandemic, the media, and education. Fortunately, crucifixion is no longer considered an option in dealing with one’s opponents. Canceling is usually enough to silence people we don’t like.
We do rely on experts to help us live in this complex world. It worries me when experts are stumped about an issue and have to say, “We don’t know.” But common people are also needed to keep us grounded in the vital, basic principles that apply to everyone. Whenever I am told, “This issue is too complex for the ordinary person, just leave it to the experts,” I get very troubled.
For example, most parents don’t have doctorates in education but they are experts on what’s best for their children. Lately parents have been voicing many concerns about what the experts say is best for the education of their children.
Then there is the pandemic. Most people are not experts in viruses but as the pandemic kept raging more concerns were raised about how best to keep people healthy and continue with our everyday lives.
Retirement used to be a fairly simple endeavor. Now most people need to hire retirement experts to navigate through the complexities of their Social Security and Medicare benefits. And what is the first thing a retirement expert will ask you? “What kind of retirement do you want?”
The real reason the religious experts hated Jesus was the fact that he was a challenge to their positions of power and influence: “So the chief priests and the Pharisees gathered the council and said, “What are we to do? For this man performs many signs. 48 If we let him go on like this, everyone will believe in him, and the Romans will come and take away both our place and our nation.” (John 11:47-48) In the end, Jesus’ opponents were willing to sacrifice the truth to remain in power. That’s a tragedy no matter when it happens.
I have no problem giving a lot of power and influence to experts but if they seek to maintain the power they have been given at all costs I think it’s time for new experts.
Jesus operated confidently in the realms of both expert and commoner. He wasn’t out to protect his turf because he knew the entire world was already his. The comfort and assurance Jesus gives his followers through his death and resurrection enables us to live respectful, confident lives even in the most challenging situations.