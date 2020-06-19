I am privileged to serve as the chief of police for the Owatonna Police Department and the Owatonna community itself. I serve with the finest men and women at the Owatonna Police Department. They are honorable and service minded people. They possess values that are representative of your families, friends, neighbors and co-workers. They share your shock, disbelief, and repulsion at seeing the tactics used by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. We are equally disheartened that his partners did not intervene.
I want to thank our community members for their outward support and appreciation. We support the community members demanding change. We believe strongly in procedural justice, treating people with dignity and respect, especially during adversarial times. We focus on our values — honesty, integrity, trust, positive attitude, excellence, teamwork, respect and accountability — daily. We are mindful they only have validity if people experience these ideals during our interactions.
We are merely an extension and a reflection of our community, which we strive to support. We are successful and we attribute our success to engaged and watchful citizens. We are augmented by our local businesses, school district, non-profit organizations, healthcare facilities, human services, criminal justice partners, elected officials, and our faith-based groups. These partnerships and collaborations create an atmosphere of pride. This pride creates a sense of ownership and accountability, lending to a healthy, safe and vibrant community. It is these partnerships that shape our community and, ultimately, influence community policing.
We are very supportive of services that lift up our community. We partner with mental health services, community corrections, drug court, human services, emergency medical services and healthcare. We embrace a targeted team approach that helps our neighbors in acute crisis.
We are mindful of our community’s expectations. We do not allow or train on the lateral vascular neck restraint or worse yet, chokeholds. We denounce racism. We train our staff on procedural justice and police legitimacy, and we educate our staff on implicit bias, mental health, prejudices, impartial policing, persuasion and de-escalation, ethics, conflict resolution and use of force. Most importantly, we participate in hundreds of community engagements a year. While none of this makes us perfect, we accept that and continue to strive for excellence. We acknowledge our duty to intercede, we understand this duty extends well beyond the use of force for criminal behavior—we expect procedural justice every day.
At times, I am frustrated with the “system” that allows the few undeserving police officers too many chances to tarnish the badge. However, I am optimistic that reasonable people will prevail in promoting positive changes. Nonetheless, these adjustments toward conscientious responsibility should not come at the expense of anyone’s rights to due process. The Owatonna police officers believe in accountability and transparency. It is what leads to trust and legitimacy.
Owatonna is imperfectly perfect! We love our community and everyone that lives, works and enjoys recreations here. This is the precise reason to endeavor for daily improvement. As a police force, we need to listen and then conduct ourselves in a supportive role as our community members reflect on what “community” is and what the role of law enforcement shall be today and in the future. The past is the past, some of it is beautiful and encouraging, while some is ugly and disappointing. I promise the police officers at the Owatonna Police Department will start from a foundation of moral decency and respect for human dignity when forming relationships and striving for excellence. Although, the social forces influencing our country will challenge us, it will only make us better. It is human nature that the more we share life experiences, the more we care for one another. The more we emphasize, the less likely we are to hurt, offend or take advantage of each other.
The Owatonna Police Department must continue to demonstrate humanity and respect toward those we serve. We forge our relationships through positive contacts on a daily basis. The professionalism of our staff is at the forefront of their decision making at all times.
I implore our community to support our law enforcement professionals. They are dedicated to making a difference in our community.