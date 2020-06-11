To the editor:
We have become very familiar with the name George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody on May 25. His death has become a breaking point for many across the world. As your Owatonna Human Rights Commission, our duty is to promote cultural diversity through education. Now, more than ever, this action is vital. We value inclusion and justice for all cultures and races. We need to understand and dismantle systemic racism, and that can begin now by listening, learning, and working together.
Turmoil seems to be ever-present as you view the news and notice not only protests, but riots persisting. Many feel the most successful outcomes are achieved when law enforcement officials police with and alongside the communities they serve. We are fortunate to have a Police Department that strives to maintain that philosophy here in Owatonna.
We understand that no words of ours will assuage the loss felt by the Floyd family. Our encouragement of inclusive actions and strong communication-speaking and listening, can give hope to our community; to those who think nothing has changed and never will. Our admonition to them is that hope, though elusive, must continue. The Owatonna Human Rights Commission will continue to work toward that goal.
The city of Owatonna Human Rights Commission, Ethan Cords, Susie Effertz, Dave Emanuelson, Ryan Gillespie, Jim Gunderson, Jamie Vanoosbree and John Worden