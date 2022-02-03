"Love never ends. But as for prophecies, they will come to an end; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will come to an end." — 1 Corinthians 13:8
To be perfectly honest, I have been watching too much television lately. The reason I know this is that I have heard myself saying, “Oh, I love that commercial” one to many times. My favorite is the Progressive Insurance ads that follows a life coach, Dr. Rick, who helps new homeowners not become their parents. These ads never fail to make me chuckle, but there is another ad that never fails to warm my heart.
It is a commercial for Hershey’s kisses. The commercial features a woman dressed as Cupid who goes around giving a “kiss” to people while saying, “Valentine’s day is for everyone – so, you get a kiss and you get a kiss.” The commercial ends with her giving a “kiss” to a very grumpy man who says, “Even me?”
Yes, my friend, even you! That is the reason I love this commercial so much; it reminds us that God’s love is for everyone. We see this so vividly in the Apostle Paul’s first letter to the people of Corinth, chapter 13. The apostle Paul used the word love nine times, and from beginning to end, the Bible is a book about love by an Author who is love. But one chapter has become famous as the Love Chapter: 1 Corinthians 13.
From wedding ceremonies to inspirational posters, the Love Chapter has become one of the most famous chapters in the Bible. Since the Bible tells us that God’s own self is love (1 John 4:8), it is fitting that this beautiful description of love should be well-known.
The apostle Paul used the Greek word agape, one of several Greek words that can be translated love. Agape in the New Testament is used to describe the deep, constant, unselfish love that is God’s very nature (1 John 4:8). And we as Christians are called to love in the same deep, constant and unselfish way. We are to be a reflection of Christ's love to a hurting world.
Like our Cupid in the Hershey’s kiss commercial shows us, through her small act of kindness, in handing out “love” in the form of a chocolate kiss, how to show love to others:
• We show God's love by listening.
• We show God's love with generosity.
• We show God's love by encouraging.
• We show God's love with acts of kindness.
• We show God's love by praying for others.
And yes, it's possible to show God's love to everyone— “You are loved by God!” and “You are loved by God!” and “You are loved by God!” Even me? Yes, even you are loved by God!
The Rev. Lisa Vick is a pastor at Owatonna United Methodist Church.