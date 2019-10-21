Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.