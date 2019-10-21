There are some things you learn in life as you go. There isn’t a book entitled “10 Steps to Gaining Wisdom.” Certainly, there are the adages, such as “there’s no such thing as a free lunch” or “if it sounds too good to be true, it is.” But many of even those must be learned as you age. And the lessons may be different for each individual person, depending on his or her journey. Some are universal while some are situational — those things which some experience, but others never do. Some people gain this wisdom in their 20s. Some people never gain the wisdom, despite an advanced age. The following are a few of my own “wise” discoveries.
1. An outdoor walk will always make everything better.
This particular gem is made even more delightful if you have a dog or two. The delight and joy they experience from a walk with their owner are infectious. The same holds true with children. A walk with children slows you down and allows you to see the world through their eyes. You find that “mud” happens (or burrs, depending on the season) and that this too is just part of life’s beautiful mess.
A good walk allows you to engage creation through your senses. You hear the woodland critters or the neighborhood children playing. You see the magnificent canvas of creation; flowers, leaves, snow, stars. You can smell a neighborhood barbecue, a fireplace burning or the earthy smell of decomposing leaves. If you’re fortunate enough to be by the sea, you can smell the salt in the air.
You cannot come home after a good walk and feel that the world hasn’t been put into perspective.
2. Sometimes, people who say they support freedom to choose really don’t.
I knew a woman 25 years ago who experienced an unplanned pregnancy. She had taken all the necessary precautions to prevent it. She was pro-choice and abortion was an option, but not for her. While she felt that every woman could make her own choice, she believed that abortion was murder and chose instead to have the babies (not only unplanned, but twins!) Shortly after their birth, her daughter being only 15 months old, she and her husband decided that adoption would be the best choice for the family. They had little extended family support and feeling completely overwhelmed, the decision was made, and a family was chosen to raise the twins through an open adoption process.
The woman’s family disowned them. She lost friends through the process. Because, while an abortion would have been supported and reasonable given the circumstances, once children were born there was no longer a choice in their minds. You can kill them, but once you have them, you must raise them is logic I guess. Time healed some of the wounds and relationships with the woman’s family. But to this day, there are those who still resent the choice she made. Which brings us to a bonus wisdom nugget; regret is useless. Life continues moving. Or the wisdom of the latest meme on social media; “mind ya business”.
3. Experts cannot stand to be questioned or challenged.
I have an analytical mind. Sometimes, questions just come to my mind on a topic. I have found that there are many people who will tell me “I hadn’t thought of it that way before”. It’s a gift, I think to myself…or a curse. Because there are equally as many people with negative reactions.
It wasn’t until I was in my 30s that a therapist friend of mine observed “you can walk into a room and your presence alone will irritate some people and you won’t have even said anything.” Well that certainly explained a lot! One thing I sought to do well was to teach my daughter to seize her bitch status early in life, because unfortunately (or fortunately depending on your perspective) she has the same gift/curse as her mama.
Which brings us back to some of the experts I have crossed paths with. During my doctorate program, at a required conference, I met a retired Minnesota school administrator. We were talking at the table about homeschooling. He said that during his administration, his district would try to get as many homeschoolers involved in extra curricular classes such as band or choir as possible. That way the district could keep an eye on the kids and make sure they weren’t falling through the cracks. An educational expert who knows better than the parents. How refreshing and original!
Expert status, of course, is in the eye of the beholder. Some tell me a higher degree makes you an expert. I’ve always been just “Emma”. I only bring out the degree status when someone seems to believe that I am just a…(fill in the blank with whatever you like; parent, female, mom). There are also those who don’t have a degree but have been “doing this for years” and believe they know best. This I see a lot in early childhood education with provider attitudes about parents. Many early childhood educators are quick to blame the parents for not doing this or that with their children.
I find that many experts don’t like to have a conversation about a given topic, instead they resort to dismissive platitudes such as “I’m sorry you feel that way.” Or they attack your lack of understanding on a given matter because you haven’t attended the correct school or program or you don’t approach something the “right” way. Experts love to create an atmosphere (perhaps an “illusion”) of professionalism. This isn’t anything new. In education, as early as 1895, The Committee of Fifteen declared that “success in teaching depends upon conformity to principles, and these principles are not a part of the mental equipment of every educated person”. Given my knack for coming up with those darned questions, it never occurred to me that mental acuity was only reserved for the few.
4. Writing is easy. You just sit down at a typewriter and bleed. (Hemingway)
In the movie "Romancing the Stone," writer Joan Wilder is sobbing as she finishes her novel. I always wondered what that was about. Now I believe I get it. If I ever wrote a book, I would need to be locked up in order to process the emotions that accompany leaving pieces of yourself on the pages. Everything I write takes passion and a part of me in order to be more than simply flat. Your voice is in the writing, no matter what it is.
So there you have it. Some of the wisdom I have gained over the last 53 years. Whether you wanted it or not, I suppose.