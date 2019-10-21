To the editor:
Music education offers tremendous benefits to students. Researchers point to all of the following as benefits of music for students:
• Brain development including abstract thinking and verbal understanding
• Rational thinking skills
• Learning in other areas such as math and reading
• Concentration, memory, and time management skills
• Creativity, personal expression, and self-image
Owatonna has a rich history of music and our schools have been providing experiences to benefit students in all of the areas listed above. These experiences, however, have been greatly compromised by the facilities at Owatonna High School. OHS music teachers express the following concerns as it relates to the current facility:
• Classroom doors lack adequate locking mechanisms.
• Rooms and hallways are an inadequate size for the number of students using them daily.
• Inadequate storage space for instruments and equipment creates safety hazards.
• There is only one usable practice room for the entire music department.
• The orchestra room has drastic temperature and humidity issues, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to over 80 degrees. Extreme environmental changes are damaging to instruments.
• Sound bleed is a huge issue between the band and choir areas and interferes with instruction several times throughout each day.
• Music is stored in at least 3 different areas in addition to rehearsal rooms.
• There is no keyboard lab to teach theory with accompaniment workstations.
Anyone who has attended a music concert in the OHS Auditorium knows the challenges that exist in that facility. There are accessibility issues getting to the seats, an insufficient number of seats and inadequate leg room. It is simply not a 21st century facility to showcase the incredible talents of these students in Owatonna.
Music Boosters of Owatonna (MBO) was formed nearly 40 years ago to support music education in Owatonna. Today we continue the mission by supporting and advocating for music and music education as essential elements to the life-long learning of our students and community. We believe strongly that a new high school, with appropriate music facilities, is necessary to give our students the best opportunity to reap the tremendous benefits of music education. Please join us in voting Yes on Nov. 5.
MBO Board of Directors
Dawn Phelps, Barry Hess, Jesse Hess, Jodie DeKam, Sherri Whalen, Amy Knutson, Lori Buegler, Liza Drever, Sarah Gantert, Stefan Gantert, Glenda Granowski, Erin Hagen, Jodi McMains, Wes McMains, Colin Whalen
Owatonna