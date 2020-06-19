The article previously submitted did not pass muster or meet the standards of this newspaper. My attempt in the previous written effort was to share some experiences of mine that had to do with racism. The wording used may have been true, for the most part, but to say they were crudely put would be an understatement. We will try again and try to clean up our act a bit.
Where I was raised in the southeastern corner of North Dakota, race was absolutely a non-issue. The first black person I met was Rex.
My dad did custom threshing for several years and one of his clients was Rex, who happened to be black. We did threshing on Rex’s farm. We ate our noon meals in his kitchen and worked side by side with him for several days. This was about the time I was a senior in high school and after having threshed for others for many years, Dad decided to buy a grain combine. This resulted in turning his threshing machine into an item of no use to him so he simply sold it to Rex.
It was in November of 1950 when I left North Dakota and became an Owatonnan. Race was not an issue in Owatonna for me at that time anymore than it had been in North Dakota. During my brief time in college in North Dakota I had been recruited to enlist in the North Dakota National Guard. Due to me moving out of the state I was discharged from the Dakota Guard. Following the end of the war in Korea, I was again recruited and became a member of the Minnesota National Guard.
My introduction and education in racial relations did not begin until the summer of 1956 when I was selected to attend National Guard Officers Candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia. As I dismounted the train in Columbus, Georgia, facing me was a building housing the rest rooms. On one end was a sign reading “whites only” with one that read “colored” on the other end. This didn’t shake me up as much as the weather did. As I recall the temp was 105 degrees with the humidity nearly as high. Be that as is may I was routed to the barracks that was to house 182 of us from all over the USA.
What this has been leading up to is my getting to know George. George was from Washington, D.C., and his room was across the hall from mine. Yes, he was black and it was my privilege to spend a lot of time with this gentleman. This was actually the first time in my life I was able to get to know someone who was black; and to have the opportunity to talk about what that was like. He was very upfront about life and was a classy guy. I spent more of what little free time we had with George than I spent with my own roommate.
This all took place nearly six decades ago. I have no idea where George is today or if he is even still alive. It would be beyond awesome however, if we would be able to have one more heart-to-heart chat about what life is like today in the world.