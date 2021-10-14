To the editor:
Admittedly, I was one of the Owatonna People’s Press subscribers that was not a fan of the new “area” version of our local newspaper. While I can understand and empathize with the reason the change was made, I was extremely pleased when it was announced that our “local” newspaper would return to its successful original format.
I applaud the attempts being made to recruit additional qualified journalists and look forward to reading more columns from them, as well as a continuation of articles from the current talented and dedicated staff. A wider array of writings authored by community members will also be welcomed.
On behalf of myself and I believe, many other subscribers/readers of the newspaper, thank you for listening to your readership and responding in such a positive manner!
Chad Lange
Owatonna