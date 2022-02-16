A bit less than a year ago as I type this, but a tad more as you read, I had an article, unrelated to my regular column, published herein. That particular bit of journalistic endeavor, including a photo, described the journey back to Owatonna Arts Center of Eric Evenson, whose first point of contact was the initial summer arts festival in the early nineties. All of his over two dozen paintings were listed as NFS (not for sale), simply because he did not specify any acceptable price. Since then however, someone with a connection to MOMA in New York has purchased a particular piece for personal viewing, paying a bit over $16,000. This somewhat aligns with my personal promise to pay him $50,000 for one of his tryptic groupings, which first requires my winning the Powerball. As a side note, at least one couple who already owns one of his paintings traveled from the Twin Cities just to see that showing.
Back in November of 2020 I described an afternoon of tea at the studio of a professional calligrapher in Chendu, Sichuan Province, PRC. His artistic name is, as best as I can write it in pinyin, is Gonggu. Already quite successful with his career of a calligrapher, he recently won a national contest in China against nearly 7,500 other entrants. In a culture where the artistic and meaningfulness of such scripting is greatly admired and sought after, this certainly increases my appreciation of the one of his works that hangs on my wall. (I should also mention that the artist in my first paragraph, along with the art-appreciating couple mentioned, both have works by Gonggu, because those seem to be more permanent than bringing back special teas as gifts.) Perhaps not too surprisingly, the calligrapher’s nine-year-old son won a Sichuan Province grade school contest for calligraphy recently. I could probably do an entire article on just calligraphy, comparing some of the above works to those of a calligrapher of note I know in Japan. Although the Japanese adapted Chinese (hansi) to Japanese language (where it is called kanji), there are some subtle differences in technique and occasionally meanings.
Among my guides while in China, when I am not accompanied by my wife, is an academic instructor/food scientist/business associate I first met at a related dinner in Jinan, Shandong Province, in 2003. He is the same person mentioned in previous columns (August 2018, May 2019) regarding food and travel. Along with his long-time association with Shandong University, he has done post-doctoral research in California and Israel; and, has spent time in several European countries while his wife did similar research. His current focus is quinoa, the “mother grain” of the Inca culture in South America, handed down to modern times seemingly mostly as a health food alternative. Along with cultivating it in similar altitudes and climates as Qinghai and Xinjiang Provinces, he has also managed to find ways to adapt it to more tropical climes (Hainan) and even briny soils, such as coastal areas of Shandong. His work got him voted recently as the top person of importance in promoting the good things of Shandong. There was a television clip about his work and award on Chinese media, with a run time of over ten minutes, which I have viewed via the Internet.
Last, and I would prefer least, a correction from a previous column (August, 2021) where my description of a 51-star US flag should have been six rows of alternating nine and eight, rather than eight and seven. Whether this was my fault for using an unedited version, or otherwise, this is what happens when we assume. Thus, I must make amends. Mea culpa, mea culpa, gluteus maximus culpa…