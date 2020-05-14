To the editor:
On Saturday, May 9 of this year the Owatonna People's Press printed a column from Ron Eibensteiner, Chairman of the Board of the Center of the American Experiment based in Golden Valley, entitled “Remember Pep’s Bake Shop”. Mr. Eibensteiner devoted one paragraph to Pep’s Bake Shop and its mother/daughter owners who stated the closing of the Boswell Energy Center, located in Cohasset, would put more miners out of work and damage the whole regional economy. Mr. Eibensteiner used the phrase “urban enviors” and referred to an analysis by one of the Center’s employees of how environmentalists were trying to close the Boswell Energy Center. I believe that analysis was misleading and encourage readers to refer to a MINNPOST.COM article dated April 4, 2020 written by Walker Orenstein.
Mr. Eibensteiner used most of the rest of his column to bash Democrats, Liberals and the new DFL Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent of Woodbury. He used phrases such as, “Big City Liberals”, Radical New Green Deal”, “Radical Left, and “Insurrectionist Kent”. I get tired of hearing present and former Republican Leadership using phrasing intended to be inflammatory and provocative, don’t you?
Mr. Eibensteiner is a Twin Cities businessman and former Minnesota State Republican Party Chairman who has contributed over $170,000 to various Republican candidates and PACS. He was also charged with facilitating an illegal corporate campaign contribution from the American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida in conjunction with the Pawlenty for Governor campaign of 2002. He was acquitted by an Olmsted County jury in 2005. However, American Bankers Insurance Company eventually settled their dispute with the Minnesota Dept. of Commerce for $200,000 plus court costs of $1,800,000.
The Center of the American Experiment describes itself as “Minnesota’s leading public policy organization” which I am sure other organizations would dispute. Several of its members have had columns printed in the Owatonna People's Press in the past and the Center publishes a magazine entitled “Thinking Minnesota”, I have several issues. After reading its articles I believe the Centers members are content with the status quo and see no need for progressive change. I think that attitude of the Centers members is detrimental to our economy and the future stability of our country.
Philip Heim
Medford