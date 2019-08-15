I was recently told I shouldn’t be so negative when describing our current president. I replied I believe I am just stating facts and encouraged the person to express their own opinion in writing. I think I try to be respectful and take the time to research subjects and get the facts stated honestly in what I write — which brings me to the subject of this column.
Many elected Republicans have followed our current president in the regular use of derogatory words and misleading statements. Case in point is the handouts at the Republican booth this year at the Steele County Free Fair describing the proposed reduction in Department of Human Services funds to nursing homes made by Gov. Tim Walz during this past legislative session.
State Senator John Jasinski’s handout stated he helped stop “cruel funding cuts to nursing homes.” Rep. John Petersburg’s and Rep. Brian Daniels’ handouts both stated, “Democrats pushed $68 million in harmful cuts to nursing homes. These cuts would have hurt care for our aging loved ones and made it even harder for facilities to keep their doors open.”
These elected officials conveniently failed to mention that the reduction in funding was recommended in a report by independent experts from the University of Minnesota and Purdue University. The report found “that a 2015 legislative overhaul of nursing home funding delivered one key goal- helping boost staff salaries and benefits – but falling short of expectations when it came to improving quality of care.”
The reduction in funds would have resulted in an annual increase of funding to nursing homes of 6% on average instead of 7.5%. After hearing from nursing homes throughout the state opposing any reductions in funding the proposed reductions were removed from Gov. Walz’s final budget bill.
An example of what Gov. Walz was told came from SEIU Healthcare member and nursing home worker, Jeanne Schulz. She stated, “We understand that the proposal says cuts would be focused on reining in ballooning costs of out-of-state management and executives, and we share a strong concern about the acquisitions of Minnesota nursing homes by out-of-state companies in recent months and the impact those changes have had on nursing residents and workers. But we know that the line-item being targeted for cuts, called “other operating costs,” includes many hard-working frontline staff, not just management and administration.”
I’ve been told by these same elected officials that we need to slow the growth of expenditures of state government but when it is convenient for them to oppose a reduction in growth they spin it as standing up for the aging of our population.
These are the same elected officials who opposed extending the health care provider tax paid by insurance companies who have made record profits. The health care provider tax enables rural hospitals and nursing homes to remain open and provide the care needed.
Aren’t they being hypocritical?
I believe politicians would be more effective in governing if they actually compromised in good faith and more appealing to voters if they would stop putting their personal spin on legislative decisions. What do you think?