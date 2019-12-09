Costly mistakes. Troubling dysfunction. Admitted lawbreaking.
All of these definitions have been used to describe uncovered actions within Minnesota’s Department of Human Services over the past several months.
The agency, which has seen its commissioner and assistant commissioner resign this year, is in chaos.
Among the problems lawmakers have learned about:
• The Legislative Auditor reported on “pervasive fraud” in the childcare system. The DHS inspector general was placed on investigate leave for her role in this — and it still getting paid.
• Employees have been fired, mistreated, or retaliated against for raising concerns about agency practices.
• DHS owes the federal government $30 million due to overpayments to two tribal governments.
• DHS overpaid chemical dependency providers, which costs taxpayers $70 million.
• DHS paid out $3 million for people who were already dead.
• DHS broke the law more than 200 times on contracts totaling more than $52 million.
• DHS is now being scrutinized for not accommodating employees with disabilities.
And those are just the tip of the iceberg.
Two weeks ago we learned 11 counties in Southern Minnesota received a bill for nearly $1 million from DHS stemming from the mismanagement of funds for substance use disorder treatment. This includes Steele County, which is now staring at a nearly $128,000 notice.
Keep in mind, DHS has a $19 billion budget. And now it wants counties to pay for its mistake.
On Dec. 2, the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Finance Committee heard an update from the agency’s new commissioner. At the hearing, the commissioner indicated that no one has been disciplined for tens of millions in overpayments to tribes, and was reluctant to endorse Republican calls for a forensic audit of all DHS spending.
It’s time we got some answers, and an audit would certainly get to the bottom of this DHS mess.
I’d also like to see Gov. Tim Walz take a little more active role in this problem, considering we’re hearing negative news almost weekly on DHS and it is his agency. Let’s hope that happens before session begins.