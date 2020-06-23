My wife and I were recently going to pick up our daughter in Owatonna and were coming up on a round about and starting to merge into the right lane when the pick up behind us with two young white guys veered into the right lane and then quickly back to the left and passed us. As they were passing I gave them a hand with the palm up expressing, “What the heck are you doing!!"
They got in front of me and then each gave me a one finger salute from outside their windows. Now, I think it was somewhat comically but at the time I thought they were going too fast and were disrespectful. They probably thought I was a cranky old fogey going too slow. Now if we had been in a different city, and we had been of a different race or culture how fast could that event have escalated into a confrontation?
I grew up in an environment where I never knew a person of another race or culture, or who did not have a Christian background. That changed when I enlisted in the military which to me was better than being drafted at that time, my options were limited. Being in different parts of this country and then overseas was an eye opening experience and a form of education unlike most others.
My major achievements in life are having a supportive wife, raising four children whom we are proud of, a son and daughter in law who we are fortunate to have as part of our family and presently four wonderful grandchildren. I guess we are considered middle class with a house that is paid for and no outstanding debt. My wife and I are both blessed to have been raised by parents in large extended families who have been and are caring and supportive.
I am comfortable and content and don’t want major changes in my life or that of my family which is probably the sentiment of a large portion of the elderly population in Steele County. That same sentiment is probably not shared by the majority of residents which I have read “millennials” born somewhere between 1980-2000 compose a large segment of. In these present times of COVID-19 and the social unrest caused by the needless death of George Floyd change will happen, hopefully for the better.
I now plan to be able to bend with the times but not break. I believe if a person is too rigid in their thinking and beliefs and not able to bend they will eventually break when the winds of change blow. What do you think?