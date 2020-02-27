To the editor:
Wasn’t it Grover Norquist who wanted to make our government so small that you could drown it in a bathtub? Grover’s appeal to popular sentiment masks his objective: the unfettered use of power to enrich himself and his allies. The actions of governmental regulatory agencies interfered with their desires to rape the public lands, the public purse and the public itself. Failure to regulate mortgage financing inflated the 2008 housing bubble. The resulting implosion raped the public and accelerated the concentration of wealth in the hands of the wealthy. Many continue to support the Radical Republican agenda hoping that continual economic growth will eventually “lift all boats.”
Trump is following Grover’s plan. He appoints acting heads for some departments. He “likes acting.” Actors don’t need Senate confirmation, and they slavishly follow his lead, hoping for eventual nomination to the top job. Department heads he nominates often have histories of opposition to their department’s mission! Trump’s administration is dismantling what little is left of our representative government.
Trump’s hyperactive economy is fueled by trillion-dollar annual deficits and record amounts of consumer credit. Our multi-national corporations export their profits by paying inflated invoices from wholly owned subsidiaries domiciled in low tax areas such as Ireland (2%). Such tax evasions, combined with his tax reforms, shift the burden of repaying the national debt onto you! Trump is picking your pocket to keep his ship afloat!
A country’s gross domestic product is composed of things having intrinsic value, items such as food, clothing and shelter, and items having extrinsic value, values attributed to them by social conventions. While a McMansion has some intrinsic value as shelter, most of its contribution to the GDP is extrinsic. Trump’s Radical Republican economy builds McMansions while the number of homeless people increases. Producing more frivolous stuff for those who have plenty selfishly deprives others of a right to life.
John E. Gibson
Owatonna