Last week during Thanksgiving, the Museum had much to be grateful for. Two significant events occurred that have been well documented in the press—the life and legacy of our founder, Harvey Ronglien, and the announcement of our merger with the Steele County Historical Society. For those reasons alone, 2021 will stand out in the history of the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum.
I’d like to share some other less publicized experiences that took place in the day-to-day business of the Museum this year.
The Museum re-opened to visitors on May 1, 2021. Since then, we’ve seen hundreds of people making trips to Owatonna, happy to get back to some sort of normal. We had visitors from 26 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada this year. Our visitors break down into four main categories: casual travelers who love history, group tour travelers, social work classes, or those with a personal connection to the State School. In 2021, we had a larger-than-normal contingent of people who came because they had relatives who were part of the state system and were eager to learn what life was like for them. Here are some of their stories.
Two children of State Schooler Dale Cole stopped by the Museum in June. They pointed out their dad and his sister in the big 1938 photo hanging in the mail hallway. Dale and his buddy Jim "Peter" Razor's adventures running away from the State School are documented in Peter's book, "While the Locust Slept."
The daughters of State Schooler Burton Ellis visited in July. Their dad and four of his siblings were placed in the State School but managed to stay in touch. The girls donated letters their father had written to his dad, Clarence, about life at the school and on a farm. Clarence even made a trip to visit Burton here.
Young Albert Strand, a visitor’s father, came to the State School in 1911 with four brothers. They came to the school after their father drowned and the County felt their mother was not able to care for them properly. The county officials arrived in a sleigh to take the children away. Albert was eventually placed with a kind family under the indenture system, but how tragic the circumstances were that brought him here.
Descendants of Cleve Oviatt, who was sent to the State School in 1904 at just seven years old, came in September. Cleve’s granddaughters remember him as a kind, wonderful man. Tour assistant Gabe Guy joined the tour dressed as a State Schooler. It wasn’t lost on the family that Cleve was the same age as Gabe was when he came here.
The same day the Oviatt clan arrived, another State School family member also came. Dorothy, the woman’s mother, was adopted from the State School in 1934. Her adoptive father brought a beautiful doll along as a gift and she treasured it all her life. Dorothy came to the State School with three brothers, but she never saw them again. Legal adoptions made it very difficult for siblings to find each other again.
In October, a family came here as the result of DNA testing to visit the location where the mom’s birth mother and siblings were placed. They are working with the Minnesota Historical Society to get records but felt very fortunate that the Museum exists so they could learn about their recently discovered family’s past through exhibits.
We also found many other notations in our Guest Registry from visitors who mentioned family members who were here or a State Schooler who worked on their farm back in the indenture days. These are all people who are willing to share their past connections to the State School and what the Museum means to them.
Another event that stood out would best be described as a Random Act of Kindness. Shirley and Marie from Roseville stopped by and added decorations to each of the 198 graves in the Children's Cemetery. Marie had come on Memorial Day when the Museum were closed, so she and her husband visited the Children's Cemetery. She decided to come back with her friend and place something for each child. Her husband couldn't help because he got too emotional thinking of the children. Marie was back recently, and we found Christmas “stickers” placed on each marker. She has no connection to the State School, but Marie is looking after the children.
On behalf of the Museum Board, I’d like to thank our supporters and wish you all a safe and festive holiday season. We’re looking forward to what 2022 visitors will bring.