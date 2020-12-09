Grass is pink.
Money grows on a tree at Camp Pendleton.
If you eat the crusts on your toast, you will get a hairy chest.
I believed these statements to be the absolute truth. I would have sworn on a stack of Bibles about their authenticity. Granted, I was a gullible little girl of 4 or 5 when my oldest male cousins (aka big brothers), told me these things. You are supposed to be able to believe things that older people tell you, after all. Later, as an editor, I followed this advice: if your mom says she loves you, check it out.
There was absolute proof about the money thing – coins would arrive at our house from the Marine base and I would divide it into 10 piles. One pile was mine to spend at the corner store, one pile went to the church, and eight piles would go into the savings container from Security Bank. My dad was big on the tithing thing, even for 5 year-olds.
Nobody really knew that I described grass as pink until I went to kindergarten when the teacher relayed that I was color blind. I knew all the colors except for green, which I insisted was pink. As the story goes, this was upsetting to the parents until the big brother confessed he taught me that grass was pink, proving some sort of psychological experiment that children only know what they are taught.
True.
Perhaps the tree yield (poker winnings, I learned 20 years later) was to make up for me having to relearn that grass is green, not pink. The crust declaration meant I didn’t eat the toast crusts for years because those boys had black hairy chests and I didn’t want to have that. Goodness no.
I cannot even imagine how those truisms could have been spread if the social media, the internet, and 24-hour news channels had been around to repeat those relatively innocent lies, to say nothing about the bigger lies, lies, and more lies. The party line at my grandma’s house was bad enough.
We are conditioned from our youth that there are people who you are supposed to be able to believe, including parents, ministers, elected officials, teachers, bosses, doctors and nurses, governors and presidents. These folks, dear readers three, are supposed to have our best interests at heart and tell us the truth, promote good plans, comfort us when we need comforting, and lift up our spirits when they need lifting. Many do just that. Others, not so much.
We are in a pattern today where outrageous things are said loud enough and often enough and spread altogether too far; that these untruths without basis are believed and then spread around some more. Opinions are polarized. Reason flies out the door.
Much is hateful and much bears little or no relation to reality. Last week, so-called news about Gov. Tim Walz traveling to Florida over Thanksgiving instead of heeding his own pleas to stay home and stay safe spread like wildfire. He was widely criticized. It wasn’t true. He hasn’t left Minnesota since March. Election officials, secretaries of state and others have received death and mayhem threats for reporting results that aren’t what some people want to believe.
Not wanting to believe provable truths isn’t wise or right. Be kind. Be nice. Wear your mask.