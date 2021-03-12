To the editor:
Over the course of the past year, it is clearer than ever before how important health care professionals are to our communities. Being a pharmacist myself, I am often the first point of consultation for many of my patients. Pharmacists do much more than fill prescriptions. We also provide patient care for things like vaccinations and Medication Therapy Management.
Now that we are beginning to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, my pharmacy is playing an integral role in vaccinating my neighbors in Owatonna as we work to end this pandemic.
Unfortunately, many community pharmacies like mine are struggling to continue to keep our doors open and get our patients the care they need because of unfair, anti-competitive practices by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs are steering patients to big pharmacies or online mail order in their preferred networks, making big profits along the way. Being forced to use one drug over another in your plan? Chances are PBMs are making a big profit and determining your care - something that should be between you and your doctor or pharmacist.
Legislation has been introduced at the state level to demand meaningful transparency from PBMs, just three of whom have an almost exclusive hold on the prescription drug market nationwide. I want to be able to support my community through the end of COVID-19 and beyond, but predatory behavior by PBMs makes it clear they are trying to squeeze independent pharmacies like Sterling Pharmacy out of the picture while profiting big off of your care.
I hope our lawmakers will rally in support of our hometown pharmacies who will be pivotal in helping to end the COVID-19 crisis. Lawmakers - it’s time to pass the Pharmacy Fair Competition Act this session.
John Deranek, Pharmacy Manager, Sterling Pharmacy Owatonna
David Brooks, Sterling Pharmacies director of retail pharmacy operations, Lakeville