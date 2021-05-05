As more people in our community get vaccinated and restrictions relax, it's easy to think the end of the pandemic is in sight. But we are not there yet. We need closer to 80% of the community vaccinated to slow the spread of the disease.
We understand not everyone is on board.
As a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, I am confident in the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to overcome this pandemic. I have conversations every day with patients about the vaccine, and hear their questions, hesitation and fears. It is my job to listen and to provide accurate information. Based on what I know, vaccination is the best, fastest and safest way out of the pandemic.
It is quite normal to have questions. Unfortunately, there are a lot of myths about the vaccine that have no basis in fact, like the internet myth alleging that vaccination can cause infertility, which is completely false. We are here to provide the accurate information.
There is one common theme in most conversations. Nearly all my patients tell me how much they want things to get "back to normal." They want to see their family, travel, shop without a mask, stand shoulder-to-shoulder at a sporting event or concert. I understand. I want these things, too.
To get there, we need to develop vaccine confidence – address hesitancy, answer questions, identify easy opportunities to get a vaccine. This work benefits us all.
Here’s what I share with family, friends and patients when they ask me about the vaccine:
The three vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) by the FDA – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen -- underwent the same testing and clinical trial process as every other vaccine we commonly use. Tens of thousands of patients in clinical trials received these vaccines without serious side effects.
The COVID vaccines available result in a strong immune response. The duration of immunity appears to last longer, at least six months, than the immunity that may come with recovering from COVID-19. COVID vaccines do not pose the risk of hospitalization or dying seen with COVID infection.
We know there are some people who are not able to be vaccinated due to allergies, being immunocompromised or for other reasons. That makes it more important than ever for those who can be vaccinated to do so right away. The vaccine not only keeps you safe – it makes our families, schools and communities safer, too.
In Steele and Rice County we're making progress. More than half our population is fully vaccinated. With improved vaccine supply from the Minnesota Department of Health, we have ample vaccine for all who qualify, and appointments are readily available.
As health care providers, we are doing all we can, but we can’t be at your family dinner table, or at your place of worship or talking with your neighbors. Look to those areas of influence and reach out. We need an all-hands-on-deck response to this pandemic.
Helping one another feel confident about getting vaccinated and supporting those who seek vaccine reassurance, I envision a hopeful future and even stronger, more resilient sense of community.