Perhaps one of my favorite riddles comes from the 1960s Batman television show, posed, appropriately enough, by The Riddler. “What does no man want to have that no man wants to lose?” The answer, of course is “A lawsuit.” This is to some degree the conundrum we grapple with concerning government, so far as it either helps or intrudes into our lives.
These musings began about a year ago when one of our local legislators (meaning: someone whose name I see on my ballot) made a statement to the effect that cities are more dependent on government (especially the federal version) because we are more independent-minded in rural areas. I’m not certain whether to file this under arrogance, ignorance or simply political posturing to the preferred audience, because it simply isn’t nearly as accurate as some might have us believe.
Quite often when I hear calls for limited government, it is from they whose interests are better promoted, in their minds, by not having regulations that interfere with their activities, often regardless of how those activities might affect that of others. A typical example is any manufacturing process that pollutes the air and water, two substances critical to all of our lives. The cost to prevent or clean up is seen as an economic burden to that company. However, the economic burden of degraded health falls upon those downwind and downstream. If governments are formed to protect us from threats from without and within our country, then it falls upon same to correct this situation. This should seem quite obvious. If not, try dumping your garbage on a neighbor’s lawn and find out what happens.
The position taken by the aforementioned politico is likely a reference to such “city” expenditures as light rail; or perhaps subsidized housing, food stamps, and other tax-provided assistance to those of lesser means. Some tend to forget, or conveniently overlook, the fact that rent subsidies ultimately land in the pockets of landlords who in turn spend them on the goods and services for their own families and likewise pay taxes. The food stamp programs are run by none other than the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), and in part are a form of subsidies for farm prices. And while most of us may not utilize the light rail on a daily basis, I know quite a few (myself included) who park for free at the Mall of America and ride the Blue Line to downtown Minneapolis for Vikings or Twins games. In doing so, we’ve kept our frustration level down while also keeping down a modicum of pollution but depriving some parking ramp of income. So there always appear to be winners and losers.
Our same local politicians are quite willing to promote the talking point of garnering Federal highway funds for US 14, a major trunk highway that might have long ago become part of the Interstate system, were it not for the influence of a few major businesses along the more southerly route that is now Interstate 90. While it seems obvious and inevitable that four lanes between Rochester and Mankato best serve our area, on a dollar-per-mile-per-person-served basis the Twin Cities might seem a better choice for those funds. However, we can also see it as balancing the economic power of our area by improving the infrastructure for further development. From a purely business standpoint, the lower land and labor costs of southern Minnesota versus the Twin Cities is a plus, even more so with more efficient transportation. The extra lanes needed for I-494 and I-694 can wait as far as WE are concerned.
The point of this particular column is that while we like to think that we’re more independent, we really are not. There are people in our area receiving housing subsidies and food stamps as well. Any farm subsidies, including crop insurance paid by the federal government, are out of taxes. Gasoline taxes help pay for our highways. Farm bailouts required because of tariffs decisions and other actions affecting market forces are also directly from taxes. When someone claims they are over-taxed, consider what NO services, infrastructure or help when natural or man-made disasters occur.
One final point that is more obvious to those of us who have been educated in the ways of both government and business: higher tax rates on larger operations actually help create more investment, which is a deduction (“100% at risk” is the description on the IRS form), leading toward more investment rather than stashing it offshore in hidden accounts. When income over a certain (very high, and thus quite livable and comfortable) threshold is heavily taxed, as it was during the Eisenhower years and quite a bit beyond (slowly being winnowed down under the premise of “profitability”), we built the Interstate highways, developed university research facilities second to none, and became the envy of the world in the fairness of wealth and its distribution among the populace. In fact, some of the tax programs currently touted by “The Left” don’t even reach as far as those of the aforementioned era of prosperity.
Governments, so long as they are both instituted by and controlled by the governed, are likely to be more just than those run by a miniscule few, be those monarchy, aristocracy, theocracy, or plutocracy. And any of those are likely better than anarchy, which is why humans unite to develop societies for betterment of all through the efforts of all. Let us not believe that the purpose of government is evil or contrary to our welfare individually or as a whole. It is only the misuse by the few for the benefit of a few that should concern us.