Are you starting or doing a keto diet? We may need to talk. If you don’t know what a “keto diet” is then I will briefly explain: A diet that is 70% fat, 25% protein, and 5% carbohydrates is the classic keto diet. This means that most of your calories come from fat rather than carbohydrates. A keto diet can be used medically because it can reduce seizures in certain types of epilepsy. The keto diet is intended to get the body to burn fat as a primary source of energy rather than carbohydrates (sugar) as the primary source.
What are some examples of a keto-friendly meal? Eggs, nuts like cashews, macadamia or pecans, low-carb veggies like broccoli or cauliflower, fruits such as avocado, blueberries or strawberries. Most fruits are too high in carbs for a keto diet, but berries in moderation are OK.
I travel — a lot! I depend on places like airports and hotels to provide some of my meals. I have had to resort to being “dirty” with my keto. This means that food that may be considered “bad” is now considered “good” when trying to stay in fat-burning mode.
Remember that you can’t eat bread, potatoes, pudding, dessert, ice cream, gravy, many salad dressings, beer, mixed drinks and certain types of wine. The amount of “slack” you give yourself depends on the level of fat burning you want to maintain. Most people find that they need to keep the carb intake to only 25-50 grams of net carbs a day. Getting to zero carbs is possible, but much more difficult while traveling.
What can you eat when on the road, at the airport or on a cruise?
You will find that most restaurants are willing to make some modifications to the food they serve you. Because there are so many food allergies now, it has forced restaurants to be flexible.
At dinner time, you may have more restaurant choices, but often their fare is not designed for a keto diet. I love Italian food, but between the bread, pasta, and marinara, it is not a good match for keto. Veal or chicken parmesan has a flour coating and that is a source of carbs. I end up eating a salad only which doesn’t give you much fat.
Are you a pizza lover? You can make a keto-friendly crust that doesn’t contain flour. I also once made a pizza crust out of bacon weaved together and baked until crispy. The bacon pizza I would say, is “dirty keto”.
Breakfast and lunch are usually times that I have a protein shake and add extra fat to it. I’m careful about the type of protein I use and I prefer not to use artificial sweeteners. I will use stevia or erythritol if I must.
A breakfast restaurant, that I really like in Sacramento, does not appear to be keto-friendly by looking at the menu. I talked to the server about wanting to eat a keto meal and I found out that they were willing to accommodate me! Wherever you are while traveling, the restaurant you pick may be willing to accommodate your desired modifications, even though it isn’t that way on the menu.
Fast food restaurants can be less flexible about preparing keto food, so you may have to not eat the bun or order a salad instead. Some restaurants (including fast food) may have a “secret” menu that has keto friendly items available so don’t hesitate to ask about this.
If you are on a cruise ship, they will do almost anything for you if you give them advanced warning. Talk to the maître-d when you first arrive on the ship and he or she will put you in touch with the chef. They deal with food allergies and special diet needs all the time so it is not an imposition on them. They also have “secret” menus for children so kids can have their macaroni and cheese or cake and ice cream for dessert.
I wish I had more experience locally with restaurants and a keto diet. Since I live in Owatonna, I eat most of my meals at home and keto is no problem to handle there. If there is a particular restaurant that you visit frequently, I suggest you ask them if they can work with you should you decide to cross over to the keto” side. If you have experience with a local restaurant and a keto diet, please let me know. I’m always looking for more options to keep it interesting. I will share this information on my Facebook page.