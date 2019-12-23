With 2019 winding down and waiting for an impeachment trial of President Trump in the Senate starting in 2020 Congress passed and President Trump signed into law a $1.4 trillion spending package on Dec. 20, avoiding another government shutdown which would have occurred at midnight thereby avoiding another government shutdown such as the longest one in history that occurred in January of this year.
President Trump’s proposed budget back in March of 2019 included increased spending for the following cabinet departments Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, Defense, Treasury and Commerce ranging from in order from 7.5% to .4%. Trump proposed cuts in spending for the following cabinet departments Justice, Labor, Energy, Interior, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and State/International Programs ranging in order from 2.3% to 23.3& The only Major Federal Agency with an increase would have been NASA at 1.4% while others such as Social Security Administration, Small Business Administration, National Science Foundation, Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection would have budget reductions ranging in order from 3.5% to 31.2%. This budget had no chance of being passed by Republican or Democratic Legislators in Congress because of the immediate chaos such a cut in funding would have caused in our economy.
Instead, the 2,000 page budget just passed was voted on in two parts in Congress with one part being a Domestic and International Assistance Package and the second part being a National Security Minibus Package. The budget included a pay increase of 3.1% for military and federal personnel the largest in ten years along with 12 weeks of paid parental leave for federal workers. If working families across our nation had received the same pay increase and parental leave our economy would be stimulated and families with young children and society as a whole would benefit I think. A new Space Force branch of the Military was established along with continued funding of border construction of $1.375 billion the same level of spending as in 2019. The Trump administration will continue to have the ability to divert funding from other programs for border construction without replacing the $3.6 billion already diverted from other military construction projects. Money for Gun Violence Research was included in the budget. Doesn’t commonsense tell us that guns are weapons used in many violent acts? How many millions of dollars need to be spent to come up with that conclusion? Don’t nationwide polls show that the majority of firearm owners favor enforcement of current back round checks before buying a firearm and keeping firearms out of the hands of legally mentally unstable individuals? The age for buying tobacco products is being raised to the age of 21. That seems to me to be an enforcement and criminal prosecution nightmare. From my personal experience the drinking and tobacco age limit will not be enforced in the military. The budget did include needed infrastructure funding while I was unable to find specifics on budget cuts besides tax credit cuts for renewable energy.
Currently our National Debt is over 23,000,000,000 trillion dollars and has increased by over a trillion dollars this year largely due to The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which most benefited corporations and the wealthiest individuals with currently permanent tax cuts while tax cuts for the rest of taxpayers are scheduled to be rescinded by 2025. It has been stated by numerous sources that the interest alone on the debt will cripple our economy for future generations. Is this the legacy us baby boomers want to leave for our children and grandchild?
Congress is suppose to receive a budget request from the White House by early February 2020 for the fiscal year of 2021 and the budget process will start again. With the 2020 Election less than a year away shouldn’t we as voters elect legislative leaders who will support progressive taxation, eliminate wasteful spending and seriously reduce the size of our Federal Deficit? To me that means sacrifice by all that are capable with those who have much more making a larger contribution. I believe we that are capable should work for and support a society that is based on the economic and educational well being of those with the least in our society. As members of any religious tradition but especially for us who call ourselves Christians haven’t we been taught that helping the least in our society is an obligation not a courtesy?
Wishing you and yours a Blessed and Prosperous New Year.