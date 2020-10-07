There is a lot at stake in the Nov. 3 election. Our country will select its next president, along with several federal, state and local leaders. In addition to enabling voters to address those important leadership positions, this election gives our local community the opportunity to determine what level of funding to provide for Owatonna Public Schools.
The vast majority of our school funding comes from the state government. Unfortunately, since 2003 state education funding has not kept pace with inflation or increasing educational costs - resulting in a $3 million funding gap for OPS. In addition, required academic and support programs cost our school district nearly $7 million more than we receive each year from the state and federal governments. These financial pressures make it increasingly difficult to deliver the quality education our students deserve and our community expects. We’ve done our best to meet these financial challenges - by tightening our belt and cutting $2 million from our budget this year. But this is not sustainable.
To address these financial challenges, our School Board took a long hard look at our expenses and our financial projections. In response, our leadership team developed a responsible solution that also recognized the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has taken on our community. The proposal before voters is a shared approach that combines budget cuts on the district side with a request to voters to slowly increase our operating levy on the community side.
If approved by voters, the levy increase would be phased-in over time - which means the tax impact would be phased-in as well. This is a fiscally conservative approach that only asks for what is needed, when it’s needed. The first increase wouldn’t take place until 2022, with no resulting tax increase until 2022. The second levy increase - and corresponding tax increase - would occur in 2025, with no further increases from this levy after that.
If voters approve the levy requests, funds would be used to maintain quality academic programming and activities for students, appropriate class sizes and career-technical education opportunities.
Important things to know:
● There are two levy requests on the ballot: Question 1 would simply renew our existing operating levy. Question 2 requests a levy increase to address the financial challenges outlined above, and provide our students with the quality education we are known for.
● The state will match every three local dollars with one state dollar - but only if voters renew the levy and reinvest in the district.
● Our current voter-approved levy is in the bottom third of our local Big 9 Schools. These levies are one way communities support their schools and help pay for school operating costs like teachers, custodians, instructional materials and transportation.
● If voters do not approve the levy increase, the district will face millions more in budget cuts over the next few years - resulting in class size increases, teacher and staff layoffs, cuts to student and school support services, and cuts to academics, activities, athletic and music programs.
Our community recognizes that strong schools build strong communities. Nine in ten residents agree the community receives a good value from its investment in our schools. That’s why voters approved bond funds last year to build a new Owatonna High School. But bond funds can only be used for building new or repairing our buildings, but not for school operations. By law, operating levies are a separate funding stream.
This is a critical election both nationally and locally. Please learn all you can before you vote by reviewing our Levy 2020 website at isd761.org/levy. I am proud to be your Owatonna Public Schools superintendent and my door (or phone or email box) is always open for your questions.