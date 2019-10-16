One of my accounting professors in college told us that the worst investment we would ever make was buying a brand new vehicle. It is an immediately depreciating asset, losing value quite literally the moment you drive it off the lot. Only twice have I ignored this wisdom. The first was in my 20s, having a good-paying job and a penchant for outdoor activities in northern Minnesota. That 1979 Chevrolet pickup cost more per month than my rent, but was literally the symbol of my life in that time. Somewhere in my files there’s a photo of me, full beard and long hair, shotgun in hand, standing next to the gas-guzzling beast in the woods.
The next one was probably a more practical application, 15 years later. Having a family of six, we planned a summer trip to see my parents in Arizona, stopping along the way for basic tourist stuff in Colorado. That one was a 1994 Plymouth Voyager, the minivan practically defining modern life and family mobility. It would last about 10 years and 208,000-plus miles with only one major transmission overhaul, succumbing finally to the failure of that transmission while on a soccer tournament trip with my daughter. It was, however, a guarantee on that initial trip that any mechanical issues would be covered by the warranty, and thus more a matter of peace of mind.
The least I ever paid was $200 for a rusty Duster, which I milked about 5,000 miles out of with no serious input other than gas and a pair of re-treads. Based on a miles-per-dollar formula, a $20,000 vehicle should therefore go for 500,000 miles. Best of luck, although I know a few people who’ve gotten that out of a well-cared for pickup. Having lost my Tahoe last year at 200,000-plus after a semi did a left in front of me (slight damage) and only a week later someone ran a stop sign on it (insurance said “total” under their value-to-repair ratio), I pulled out my plastic and bought a vehicle for $3000, having so far driven it over 55,000 miles with about as much in repairs as the initial cost. Perhaps it’s time to look again, as it’s at the 215,000-plus mark, and my record so far is 220,000-plus with the minivan I purchased used during the aforementioned soccer trip.
The point of these musings is not really about my vehicles as it is regarding the dislike some of us have for spending on new when used and repaired seems the better option. Certainly one’s personal budget has some effect. However, just as newer vehicle have some safety features not included on older models, much the same can be said about certain buildings. You may know from previous columns that I spent my pre-college life mostly in Hibbing, home of the “School with the golden doorknobs” (brass, actually), perhaps the most opulent and well-built one in Minnesota, if not the U.S. — perhaps even the world. Use your search engine to find more.
We were up there this past month for me 50th high school reunion, taking a tour of the original building and 1990 additions. According to the docent (yes, a high school with professional tour guides like a museum) Hibbing has never failed to pass a bonding bill. While the mining companies were on the hook for the original building, required modern upgrades and expansion came right out of the local property taxes, along with whatever state aid was available. State aid is based on student population, which has dropped steadily since the mid-1980s in Hibbing. Education is deemed as important up there, even if more often than not as a way for graduates to see Hibbing in their rear-view mirror.
Like it or not, the world we live in today is not the same as the one we grew up in over fifty years ago. Aside from the technological advancements and educational enhancements, there have loomed all too largely certain safety requirements as well. Campus security has now moved to the forefront, both from a location perspective to the very layout and construction of a building. Glass-window classroom doors are out, and a better door configuration has an inset to allow the door to open outward without interfering with hallway traffic. Automatic locking doors, electronic access at entries, security cameras and various alarm systems are better integrated within a newer structure. Much of this is simply not easy to retrofit, even at significant cost. It might not be obvious to everyone, but there’s very little that can be done to improve Owatonna High School. Moreover, putting too much into it now might be wasted when that figurative “running the stop sign” event, whatever that might entail, actually happens.
I pay taxes and I’m retired, but I think it’s time to do like so many school districts (Medford, Waseca, Albert Lea, Faribault, Farmington, etc. to name a few): build a new high school. I would recommend NOT being overly cheap about it, but plan for the future of an expanding population in a strategically located city. If you think that’s just the opinion of the top management in local companies who can easily afford it, then consider the words of someone I will only identify as a convenience store clerk. Himself a graduate of Owatonna High School, he has a wife and child to support, and barely gets by. Yet, even though he realizes his rent will likely go up a bit, he voted for the bonding issue in May. The reason? His child will go to school here.
Just as our ancestors saw the need for quality schools, we are the ancestors for all who follow, and must act accordingly. Sooner or later, we have to buy new. Let it be now.