Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, hands down. I enjoy so many things about that upcoming day, but it boils down to the three F’s: food, family, and football.
While my family doesn’t necessarily have long-standing traditions for other holidays when it comes to the meal, we absolutely do for Thanksgiving. There will be turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. This is probably not much different from many others who tuck in on Thanksgiving, though I know some people certainly go with a different meat choice.
Being with family is so important. The food is good, but knowing that each of us created and brought a part of that meal is a big part of that. Mom does a lot of cooking for that day, but everyone who attends contributes to making it a meal with plenty of leftovers. Or, as my grandma used to put it, enough for “a little lunch” later on. Yah, sure, you betcha.
And, of course, there’s football. I’ll watch at least parts of the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys every year. I suppose if we lived in Michigan or Texas, we might have different traditions since you’d have to arrange things around the games every single year.
Still, this combination of greatness is what makes this my favorite holiday. Another aspect that is important to me is that nothing is blown out of proportion, much like the holiday that follows shortly afterwards, Christmas.
It seems like Christmas starts earlier every year. Parents have barely begun thinking about costumes for the kids on Halloween when you begin to see Christmas items sneak into stores. Seriously? I like to joke that, if I was ever elected to office, my first priority would be to pass a law that would ban holiday items until the previous holiday is complete.
But I know some people like to get a head start on all their Christmas shopping. And that’s part of the problem: too many people feel so obliged to go crazy every year with gifts. Presents are nice, sure, but the atmosphere just always feels so nuts the closer we get to what should be observed as more of a religious holiday than an excuse to buy all the latest crazes.
Since Black Friday began shifting backwards into Thanksgiving, I’ve grown increasingly disgruntled. It’s one thing that all these insane people line up for hours to get some deal that there are only five of in the store. It’s another when it intrudes on my favorite day. You’ll never find me among the hordes on that Thursday or Friday, except that I usually like to do my grocery shopping for the week and saunter down the deserted grocery store aisles leisurely.
Now I’m not a complete Scrooge. I join my lovely wife for a day of shopping to find the perfect gifts for everyone on our list. I try to behave and not get too irritable, but I’m sure I have the same look as many men in the mall: bewilderment. Usually, there’s a point where I join some of my fellow men on a bench outside some store, recuperating from the frenetic pace of the day.
And you’d best believe that within a week of Christmas being done, you’ll see Valentine’s Day paraphernalia present everywhere. Ugh. At least they wait until after Christmas to do that!
Probably the worst example of this type of jumping the gun, at least as far as kids are concerned, is when you see the Back to School sales in stores. If there are not school supplies displayed by the Fourth of July, it seems like the store is behind the times.
When my kids were younger, my wife and I discovered another aspect of this leaping ahead to the next season which was difficult. Clothing styles are switched out quickly. One of the kids needed new snowpants in February. It had been a long winter of much playing, and holes had been torn in the knees. We looked everywhere and finally had to settle on a too-big size at a store since there were only about five left in stock. Every other store had sold out and never bothered to restock.
Really? Because kids never grow out of something in the middle of a season? A child might shoot up over the summer and need some new shorts in August. Good luck finding any, except on the clearance rack. Stores refuse to order anything new, just in case they’re stuck with it until the next season it’s needed. Sorry, but snowpants aren’t going out of style any time soon. You can find some space in the back room for a few boxes.
If I had the money, I might open a store called In Season. We would advertise that we always keep clothes in stock that matched the current season. We’d likely make a lot of money at the end of winter, spring, summer, and fall!
I wish all of you a fantastic Thanksgiving! And during this season of thanks, I’d like to thank each of you who spend a little time with me in this space each month. I’m grateful for each note, email, and tweet that I get from readers, whether you like what I wrote or not!
Word of the Month: This week’s word is agerasia, which means looking younger than one’s age, as in, “He was thankful for his agerasia except when he was carded while buying wine for Thanksgiving.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!