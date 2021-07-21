To the editor:
I drive by a sign often along Highway 45 that says "future home of the Steele County Animal Shelter." That sign has stood there for several years on a vacant lot waiting, waiting, waiting for a long-anticipated dream to come true for all our homeless animals. Why the long wait?
Local businesses can now show their compassion toward our homeless animals in need of care by donating to this very worthy cause. It will allow Owatonna to finally realize this long-awaited dream of becoming a reality. I think we have waited long enough.
Therefore, I'm calling on all our successful businesses to demonstrate to this town their much-needed compassion by donating their much-needed money to finally build this much-needed animal shelter. Our local homeless animals have no voice, they have no choice when it comes to their dire situations. That's why they need us so much to take care of them and save them from the dangers and severe lack of food and water of being homeless. Not to mention their diseases and frequent litters of babies.
Our local businesses made the new high school happen with their generous donations, so why can't they do the same when it comes to another much needed structure? So please, local businesses, consider this great need for our homeless animals and donate freely. You won't need to donate tens of thousands of dollars like you did for the new high school. You can donate much less and still manage to save thousands of animals in need.
Just listen to your heart and please make the Steele County Animal Shelter happen very soon. Bless you all for caring.
Donna L. Froman
Owatonna