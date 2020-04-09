The travelers arrived at a small area of grass. Joseph decided to rest so that the donkeys could graze. Grass had been sparse the past two days.
Becoming a grandmother
As they sat, Mary said, “Rebecca, you will enjoy my mother. She is so much like your mother, Rachel. She tends to take command of what she considers important.”
“After Joseph and I were married, my mother was brimming with excitement. Once she got over the shock, she wanted to shout with joy, “I’m going to become a grandmother.”
“Keeping that news to herself, was terribly difficult. When she wanted to talk about it with my father he’d say, ‘Quiet, woman, that’s not something we should talk about for several more months. You, know she could lose the baby as you lost two’.”
“Though she couldn’t talk about my pregnancy, she could talk about Elizabeth’s condition. Since this was her hometown as it was Elizabeth’s, almost everyone knew about this older sister and Zechariah. With almost every neighbor she talked about the needs of this elder couple. She asked everyone, “Do you have any baby clothes or toddler outfits you’d be willing to share? Mary and Joseph are going to visit them and they could take things. You know, Elizabeth is in her sixth month?”
When Mary paused, Joseph added, “Interestingly, no one asked how she learned about Elizabeth’s pregnancy since she was out in the Judean hill country.”
Going to Judea
Joseph had planned on walking with one mule. When he saw what Anne had collected and what Mary wanted to take along, he knew he had to take a second animal.
With Nazareth in the north of Israel and Judea in the south, Joseph knew it would take no less than four or five days of walking. He knew he would be gone at least two if not three weeks. He talked to his sons James and Joses about the projects that needed to be completed. He had complete confidence in their ability as carpenters. He was, however, a bit concerned about his two younger sons – Judas and Simon. After talking to his oldest sons about the two younger ones, he talked to Anne and Joachim. He asked them to check on the two youngsters – to make sure they were eating properly and, especially, staying out of trouble. He also carefully detailed his expectations to his two youngest sons.
In spite of dealing with a bit of morning sickness, Mary made the trip to northern Judea rather easily. In fact, there were times, in her anxiousness or restlessness to get there, that she set a hurried pace.
That greeting
It had been years since the two had seen each other. When Mary stood at the entrance of the house and shouted, “Elizabeth, where are you?” Elizabeth recognized her voice. Hurrying to the door and tearfully embracing Mary, she said, “You are the most blessed of all women, and blessed is the child you will bear. Why should this great thing happen to me, that my Lord’s mother comes to visit me? For as soon as I heard your greeting, the baby within me jumped with gladness, how happy you are to believe that the Lord’s message to you will come true! (Luke 1:42f)”
“When Zechariah came, I was shocked by the fact that he couldn’t speak. Elizabeth told me she would tell me his story later.”
“Joseph brought in the bundle of clothing and stuff my mother had collected. With awe, Elizabeth carefully handled each item. As grateful tears of joy flowed down Elizabeth’s checks. Zechariah just smiled and clapped his hands.”
“Three days later Joseph left. I stayed until after Elizabeth’s baby, named John, was born. I stayed until Joseph returned to get me.”
The Magnificat
“During the next four months Zechariah, helped me write a song of praise. He called it ‘The Magnificat’. Why? Because he suggested that I was trying to magnify my praise for God’s intended action. When Joseph came I asked him to copy the words Zechariah helped me write.”
Joseph went to one of the donkeys and got his note pad. Sitting down again, he faced Rebecca and Reuben, he read slowly pausing for emphasis at the end of each sentence: “My heart praises the Lord; my soul is glad because of God my Savior, for he has remembered me, his lowly servant! From now on all people will call me happy because of the great things the Mighty God has done for me. His name is holy; from one generation to another he shows mercy to those who honor him. He has stretched out his mighty arm and scattered the proud with all their plans. He has brought down mighty kings from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away with empty hands. He has kept the promise he made to our ancestors, and has come to the help of his servant Israel. He has remembered to show mercy to Abraham and to all his descendants forever! (Luke 1:46f)”
Joseph got up, “It looks like the donkeys have eaten enough. I think can walk again.”
Reuben, looked at Rebecca, and then said, “Joseph, I hope you will permit me to copy what you have written in your pad. There’s no way we will be able to describe to our parents what we have learned about your experiences without having what you have written down.”
“Reuben, in addition to my Magnificat, Zechariah wrote a Benedictus. We’ll have you make sure that you get that also.”
Whispering, Rebecca asked Reuben, “Do you have any idea what promise God made? What are God’s intentions?”