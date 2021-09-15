To the editor:
I attended the school board meeting on Aug. 30 and afterward, I felt the need to clarify definitions of a few key words and phrases I heard that night, mainly critical race theory, equity and equality.
An explanation from Criticalrace.org: An outgrowth of the European Marxist school of critical theory, critical race theory is an academic movement which seeks to link racism, race, and power. Critical race theorists argue that American social life, political structures, and economic systems are founded upon race, which (in their view) is a social construct. Systemic racism, in the eyes of critical race theorists, stems from the dominance of race in American life. Critical race theorists and anti-racist advocates argue that, because race is a predominant part of American life, racism itself has become internalized into the American conscience.
To simplify my readings regarding equality and equity, equality is giving everyone the same opportunities and equity is ensuring that everyone has the same outcome. One can argue that ensuring equity resembles Marxism, and eventually leads to communism, which has never proven to create a healthy thriving society. Marxism and communism do not reflect the freedoms that our country was born out of, and many have sacrificed for.
We can learn history through our history classes. We can learn critical thinking skills with every class. We can have “courageous conversations” in any class. We can learn to respect one another and offer kindness in everyday situations wherever we are. I have children that are white, black, brown, biological, adopted, and fostered, and I state this in chronological order, not in order of importance. We value all human life no matter the age or color or differences among us. We have family values that we teach and live by. My children are consistently taught to be kind and respectful of others, even if we disagree or we don’t understand another’s point of view. We can listen, we can be respectful, we can be kind, we can apologize if needed, and we can defend our integrity and choices if needed.
The questions I encourage us all to consider include: Is our current educational system teaching racism? Promoting racism? Discriminating against anyone? Do we need to include a class or concepts of Critical Race Theory which could tempt a future toward Marxism? Can we continue to teach history, critical thinking skills, respect, and kindness without slipping down a risky slope?
Elizabeth Hedlund
Owatonna