Following is a timeline of quotes by President Trump starting at the end of January up to the end of March 2020.
Jan. 21: "We have this totally under control."
Feb. 10: "Looks like by April when it gets a little warmer it miraculously goes away."
Feb. 24: "The coronavirus is very much under control in the US. Stock Market starting to look very good to me."
Feb. 25: "We are very close to a vaccine."
Feb. 26: "This is a flu. This like the flu. Whatever happens we are totally prepared. We are going very substantially down not up."
Feb. 28: "The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. This is their new hoax."
March 4: "If we have thousands of or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by you know, sitting around and even going to work some of them go to work, but they get better."
March 5: "The United States has as of now only 129 cases and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible."
March 6: "Anybody that wants a test can get a test."
March 9: "This blindsided the world. And I think we’ve handled it very very well."
March 12: "If you go to the right agency if you go to the right area you get the test."
March 15: "This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something we have tremendous control of."
March 16: "We have a problem that a month ago nobody thought about."
March 17: "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."
March 23. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We can’t turn (the economy) off and think it's going to be wonderful. There will be tremendous repercussions."
March 30: "If you look at those individual statements they’re all true stay calm and it will go away."
On April 13, President Trump stated: "When somebody ‘s the President of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be. It is the decision of the President when to open up the country." This statement contradicts President Trump’s own previous actions allowing state governors to make individual decisions on how to best protect its citizens and keep the number of infections and deaths down.
As of April 14, there were over 580,000 confirmed infections and over 23,000 deaths in the United States with over 1,900,000 infections and over 120,000 deaths worldwide with those numbers continuing to increase daily.
If you have been listening to or watching any of the live broadcasts of President Trump speaking he contradicts himself, shifts responsibility, blames other people and then accuses the media of publishing fake news and false quotes of what he has previously said.
I believe no matter what your politics President Trump is not qualified to be president of this country and needs to be voted out of office this fall. What do you think?