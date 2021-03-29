It is a great time of year to be a Christian. A chance to celebrate the miracle that God has a master plan and was willing to have his son die on the cross to fulfill that plan.
Oh, there are times like this last year when I wonder if the fact that God endowed us with “choice” might have been a mistake. Some people don’t make good choices. Mass shootings, so many COVID-19 deaths, and denial of our need to stay home, stay at a distance and mask up. Rioting in the Capitol … So many people confused, full of hate, out of work, out of homes, out of choices. Believe it when I say God chooses each of us, blesses each of us and loves us all. Even with our flaws.
I am a better Christian now than in my youth. I pray more but don’t read my Bible often enough. I enjoy a daily scripture and words of wisdom. I think I let life get in the way of a real relationship with the almighty earlier. But he forgives me the frequent missteps I make, especially with people. I tend to dive right in, be sure I am right and that I have the solution.
Now I try to give more, keep in touch with loved ones and be grateful. This is the really great thing about Easter. Can you imagine that anyone would give up their son to a death of suffering and pain to save the rest of the world and is still saving us more than 2,000 years later? It is true! It is really hard to imagine but it is the only way he felt he could hope for the world to be a better place.
Well we have a lot of new things in the world … Some not so good. We have a lot more people and the technical knowledge to know what all those people are up to. I am not putting down our many inventions, but we need to think about what we are doing with them. And we need to treat every person as important, treat our neighbor as our self. The world is so much smaller now. Our neighbor is not just across the street or in the next apartment, he or she is in a refugee camp in Iran, a camp without water in Africa or homeless in Phoenix.
Thank God that there are those who help! It is the reason we celebrate Easter, in my mind. For every bad choices person, there are many who make the right choices the majority of the time. God must be very happy with those good choosers. Happy Easter!